11 Major Brands Behind Aldi's Own Products
Aldi decided to make a huge change in 2025. Following in the steps of so many other grocery chains, both bigger and smaller, the German giant has decided to slap its own name, the Aldi name, on its private label brands. Aldi's use of in-house products goes back to the very beginnings of its retail presence in the U.S. (which was about 50 years ago). In fact, it's part of the fabric of how the company operates and how it has kept its prices low for as long as it has. And it was doing this way before many other stores were.
But the products never actually said "Aldi" on them. It was Simply Nature or Clancy's or Mama Cozzi's or some other pseudonym for lines only sold at Aldi. Now, this may not change the nature of how Aldi sources these goods. It seems to be just a superficial shift. Because the truth is — like Costco's Kirkland brand or Walmart's Great Value label — the actual product is usually manufactured by another company. Think of it as ghostwriting but for, say, frozen meatballs or diapers.
So what are these brands that Aldi has relied upon to fill its aisles? There are more than we have listed here, certainly, but the hush-hush nature of these kinds of relationships means that only a few can be proven for sure. Recalls are a great way to find out this information — as in a recent one that revealed Dr. Praeger's was behind the Simply Nature products. Here are 11 more major brands behind Aldi's own products.
1. Bimbo
If you're going to get a backer, you might as well go big. And there are none bigger than Grupo Bimbo (or just Bimbo to its friends). The Mexican colossus is generally considered the largest baking goods company on the planet. By its own estimation, its products can be found in over 90 countries, it counts billions of dollars in annual sales, and boasts a distribution network of more than 153,000 associates.
The famous brands under its substantial corporate umbrella include iconic grocery-shelf names like Entenmann's, Sara Lee, Boboli, Stroehmann, Arnold, Thomas', Lender's Bagels, and Beefsteak. It was probably easy enough for Aldi to reach out to Bimbo for a bit of private-label business.
Although it's rumored that Bimbo makes both the Specially Selected bread and Aldi's L'oven Fresh, it was a recall that revealed the company was indeed the supplier for the Fit & Active Multigrain bread. Like a number of other companies, Bimbo is no stranger to bread recalls.
2. SmithFoods
SmithFoods' origins date back to to the early 1900s, and with a slightly altered surname at the founding. It was brothers John and Peter Schmid who bought a dairy farm and eventually called their fledgling company Smith Dairy. By the 1980s, and three generations in, Smith Dairy started buying brands and expanding.
These days, its dairy products labeled Smith's include the signature yellow-jugged milks, dips, sour cream, cottage cheese, ice cream, and beverages. Its other brands include Prairie Farms and Ajoyo. But it was a recall in 2020 of Earth Grown vegan, almond-based frozen desserts that revealed the Ohio-based SmithFoods as the makers of those Aldi products.
This recall centered on the chocolate, vanilla, and mocha fudge varieties of the non-dairy desserts. Now, this isn't to say that all the Earth Grown products at Aldi are made by SmithFoods — like the plant-based taco filling, for example — since the company is just a dairy maker. But it's a good bet that other items in the Aldi dairy section are.
3. Post Consumer Brands
Aldi's Millville Cereal line is popular with customers. It has always been considered excellent for its (more affordable) dupes of the biggest name-brand cereals from the likes of Kellogg's and General Mills. And Millville is not afraid to hide the copycat nature of the products.
Not only do the boxes of, for example, Honey Nut Crispy Oats, Corn Squares, Fruit Rounds, Chocolate Puffs, Honey Crunch 'n Oats, and Crispy Rice precisely and almost comically mimic the original brands, the Millville line also uses the same exact names for a few: Frosted Flakes, Raisin Brain, and Frosted Shredded Wheat. Some Millville cereals at Aldi rank higher than others, by subjective estimations, but most agree they all come pretty close to the real McCoy, in both taste and likeness.
It should come as no surprise then that one of the biggest and oldest names in the cereal biz is behind these products. That would be Post, or specifically, Post Consumer Brands. Or more specifically, Malt-O-Meal, which is owned by Post Consumer Brands.
4. Fresh Express
Packaged salads have become a major go-to for Americans over recent years, perfectly servicing the desire for both convenience and health. In 2024, the continent's packaged salad industry was valued at almost $7.5 billion, with no end in sight to the growth. One of the leading brands in this industry is Fresh Express. The Florida-based company is estimated to have upward of $1 billion in annual revenue. That includes the salads it's been making for Aldi.
And once again, it was a recall that uncovered the leafy relationship between the store and the producer. Actually, two. The first was in 2020 for potential Cyclospora contamination in Aldi's Little Salad Bar garden salads. The second recall came a year later and had to do with listeria, encompassing many more products. Not only were numerous Little Salad Bar offerings taken off Aldi shelves, but a handful from Simply Nature were removed as well: organic baby spinach, organic mixed greens, organic spring mix, and organic baby spinach and arugula mix. This also included the Fresh Express brand salads that were being sold in the store.
5. Schreiber Foods
It's hard to resist calling Schreiber Foods the big cheese when it comes to cheese. One, because of that cheesy turn of phrase. The other, because it is a major player when it comes to the stuff — especially the spreadable kind. The company was founded back in 1945 in, you guessed it, Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getting into the private-label game early on, the company now racks up $7 billion in yearly sales. It works with restaurants, distributors, manufacturers, and retailers, including Aldi.
And here we are, meeting Mr. Recall once more to reveal the true relationship between Schreiber and Aldi. In 2024, the two companies recalled a handful of cream cheese spreads that were a part of the Happy Farms private label, due to the risk of salmonella.
These included regular cream cheese, the whipped version, chive and onion tubs, and strawberry cream cheese — all manufactured by Schreiber. Aldi told customers that bought these items at the time to either discard them or bring them back to the store for a full refund. Any questions (or complaints), however, were directed to Schreiber. This is where the buck stops in these situations.
6. ADM Milling
ADM Milling is crushing it, both literally and in terms of annual sales. The company started in 1902 as Daniels Linseed Company, smashing flaxseed into inedible oil (it was for paint and other industrial needs). Today, it smashes grains into flour, doing pretty well for itself in this regard, to the tune of about $90 billion in revenue each year. Brands like HarvestEdge, Golden Seal, and Prairie Gold are owned by ADM Milling, giving them a great deal of flour power. One of the Chicago company's avenues of earnings: Aldi.
ADM Milling makes Baker's Corner all-purpose flour for the grocery chain. Meant to compete with Gold Medal all-purpose flour from General Mills, the private-label dupe has had its issues. Namely a recall (yes, another) in 2019 for E. coli, that unveiled the fact that ADM Milling was the one behind the product. After the contaminated lots were found at one of ADM Milling's flour mills in Buffalo, the 5-pound bags were taken off the Aldi shelves in 11 states at the time, including New York and Massachusetts.
Although this was the only Baker's Corner item to be a verified ADM Milling make, it's fair to assume there are other baking ingredients at Aldi provided by the company. And thankfully, that one recall is now a few years in the past.
7. Storck
Germans helping Germans. That's the case with Aldi's exclusive Moser Roth candy brand. The private-label chocolate is manufactured by August Storck KG — better known as Storck. Its confectionary brands include Werther's Original, Riesen, Knoppers, Toffifay, and Merci. The Berlin-based candy titan started as a small factory, releasing its first branded product in the 1920s, but it eventually became a major conglomerate. The company's relationship with Aldi goes back decades to the pair's shared home country.
It was the grandson of Storck founder August Oberwelland (named Klaus Oberwelland) who, in the early 1970s, struck up a business partnership with Aldi. The private-label Moser Roth brand came out of this relationship, making it a longstanding feature in Aldi stores. Storck may not have the global reach of, say, Cadbury, Mars, or Wrigley, but this symbiosis with Aldi has been a boon to both entities.
And although the collaboration goes back a while, people are just realizing it while admiring the chocolate itself. Out of all the entries on this list, this one has the least amount of obfuscation involved. This is a corporate coupling that's well-known, out in the open, and doesn't need a disease-based recall to be discovered.
8. Tyson
Tyson was once behind Costco's Kirkland brand and is now behind Walmart's Great Value and Aldi's private-label chicken brands. This is just what the powerhouse poultry company does. It has its own chicken sold in the stores alongside ... its own chicken. When a competitor competes with itself is it even a competition? The situation must work out for all parties involved because it's the way things are done.
And it's not just through social media hearsay that folks know Tyson is behind Aldi's chicken. It's court cases. Specifically, a lawsuit that saw Tyson and Aldi go to battle against each other. Aldi claimed that Tyson was one of several producers involved in unfairly fixing chicken prices over a period of years. Trouble in paradise, it seemed.
In 2022, Tyson settled with Aldi over the claim. Assuming that bygones are bygones and this is sometimes the price of doing mega-business, the two companies are presumed to still be working with each other. What else is Tyson going to do? Compete against someone else? Absurd.
9. Great Lakes Cheese Company
It's hard to believe this isn't an article about recalls, per se, but about Aldi's private labels and the real companies behind them. Yes, this entry is going to be the umpteenth one on this list to feature a recall. But don't blame us. Recalls are often the only way the public can learn the nature of these types of connections. Rumors are one thing. Circumstantial evidence is one thing. Legally bound admissions are a whole other.
Headquartered in Hiram, Ohio, Great Lakes Cheese has several brands in the portfolio: There's the label under its own name, along with Empire Select and Adams Reserve. But the company's real moneymaker is the private label supply business.
As one recall in 2025 for metal fragments revealed, GLC provides the cheese for Great Value (Walmart), Always Save (Associated), Good & Gather (Target), Food Club, and, yes, Aldi's Happy Farms. This is to name only a few. Since GLC claims to be the country's leading natural cheese packager, it's safe to assume that many grocery chains are purveying its cheese. Happy Farms is just one in the list.
10. Shearer's Foods
Aldi's line of Clancy's snacks has become a favorite among the grocer's devoted patrons. Okay, maybe there are Clancy's offerings that folks think should be avoided at all costs. But generally speaking they are popular, affordable substitutes for the biggies from the likes of Frito-Lay. People have wondered who actually makes the snacks for Aldi, which include potato chips, popcorn, tortilla chips, corn chips, pretzels, and pork rinds. Some have even suggested it's Frito-Lay. Turns out it's a company called Shearer's. But the Frito-Lay suggestion is not far off.
Headquartered in Ohio, Shearer's is a private-label supplier with manufacturing facilities all over the country (and a few in Canada). In fact, it's the largest private-label manufacturer of salty snacks in North America. The company shifted its focus completely in this direction in 2022, focusing on supplying the munchies for Walmart, Costco, Frito-Lay (see!), and Aldi.
The fact that the same chip-maker makes chips for both Frito-Lay and Aldi tells you everything you need to know. If grandma made the same home-cooking for your friend that she did for you, she would be your friend's grandma too. Well, okay, poor analogy (although that would be a hilarious grandma rule). Point is, there's a reason the Clancy's dupes hit the spot for folks: They're probably, basically the real thing.
11. House of Flavors
We started by talking about recalls, we middled by talking about recalls, and now we're ending by talking about recalls. But first, we'll talk about House of Flavors itself. The company behind Aldi's Belmont ice cream brand began life in 1937 as Miller Dairy in Ludington, Michigan, initially as a milk processor. Eventually Miller Dairy started making ice cream, and by the '50s that's all it was doing.
In 1964 the business officially became House of Flavors and started opening ice cream parlors around the Midwest. A decade and a half later, the company got out of the parlor business and focused solely on grocery store distribution. By 2008 it was making 100,000 gallons of ice cream per day. Plenty to go around. Aldi saw this and wanted some for itself.
It was an undeclared nut allergen in Belmont chocolate chip cookie dough that sparked a recall which revealed the companies' partnership. This was back in 2014, and only pertained to that particular variety of Belmont ice cream. It's fair to say two things: House of Flavors is still making Belmont, and it's completely okay for you to enjoy it. Just keep an eye on any more recalls. They seem to be everywhere.