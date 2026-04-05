11 Major Brands Behind Aldi's Own Products

Aldi decided to make a huge change in 2025. Following in the steps of so many other grocery chains, both bigger and smaller, the German giant has decided to slap its own name, the Aldi name, on its private label brands. Aldi's use of in-house products goes back to the very beginnings of its retail presence in the U.S. (which was about 50 years ago). In fact, it's part of the fabric of how the company operates and how it has kept its prices low for as long as it has. And it was doing this way before many other stores were.

But the products never actually said "Aldi" on them. It was Simply Nature or Clancy's or Mama Cozzi's or some other pseudonym for lines only sold at Aldi. Now, this may not change the nature of how Aldi sources these goods. It seems to be just a superficial shift. Because the truth is — like Costco's Kirkland brand or Walmart's Great Value label — the actual product is usually manufactured by another company. Think of it as ghostwriting but for, say, frozen meatballs or diapers.

So what are these brands that Aldi has relied upon to fill its aisles? There are more than we have listed here, certainly, but the hush-hush nature of these kinds of relationships means that only a few can be proven for sure. Recalls are a great way to find out this information — as in a recent one that revealed Dr. Praeger's was behind the Simply Nature products. Here are 11 more major brands behind Aldi's own products.