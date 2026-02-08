The 2020 Aldi Salad Recall That Infected Hundreds

No one likes a food recall, especially one that spread across more than a dozen states and sickened hundreds of people. The culprits of this 2020 outbreak incident were iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots in bagged salads. At Aldi, the contaminated veggies were in the Little Salad Bar Garden Salad mixes, though the recalled produce was also sold in salad mixes under the Fresh Express brand and other private labels at stores such as Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, ShopRite, and Walmart.

The affected salads were voluntarily recalled by Aldi on June 23, 2020, because of possible Cyclospora cayetanensis contamination, a parasite that survives in water or food that has come in contact with infected human feces. It can lead to cyclosporiasis, an intestinal infection that causes severe gastrointestinal issues and flu-like symptoms.

Fortunately, this was not one of the deadliest food recalls to sweep the U.S. The illness can be treated with antibiotics, and there were no fatalities tied to this outbreak. There were, however, 701 documented illnesses and 38 hospitalizations (per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration).