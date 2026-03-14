The Aldi Plant-Based Taco Filling Shoppers Say Is Just As Good As Meat
Vegans aren't faced with tons of stellar options to satisfy cravings for meat. The usual staples of tofu and Beyond Meat are helpful, but sometimes lack the flavor and fun of seasoned chicken or beef. Perhaps nowhere is this more apparent than with tacos, especially since the demise of Taco Bell's very own plant-based meat venture. Luckily, Aldi has a solution, and it's one that won't break the bank.
Earth Grown Plant-Based Taco Filling comes from one of Aldi's exclusive in-house brands and has a price tag of just over $3, with costs varying by location. The taco filling is vegan, gluten-free, and offers 6 grams of protein per serving. Ready to heat and serve, it has a cumin-heavy spiced flavor that works for quick tacos as well as other dishes. Prepping it only takes about a minute, and you can do so in the microwave or by boiling the sealed pouch on the stovetop. You can also heat the contents in a saucepan if you so choose.
The consensus from Aldi faithful is that the taco filling is a quality substitute for meat — and may even taste better considering non-vegans enjoy it, too. As one Reddit user said, "Not vegetarian or vegan here but we do try to minimize meat consumption for health reasons. WE. LOVE. THIS. STUFF." Another agreed, saying, "This is a staple at our house. It's stupidly easy to make ... And, yes, it's tasty. Maybe not as tasty as some options that involve more money and effort, but tasty enough to be something to look forward to."
How you can make the most of this vegan taco filling
This plant-based taco option has a lot going for it besides just taste. Each pouch provides vitamin D, iron, potassium, and calcium. At only 70 calories per serving and very low fat, it offers a filling but nutritious alternative to beefy tacos. By comparison, the same-sized serving of skirt steak, commonly used in tacos, has more than twice the amount of calories and more than three times the amount of fat. The plant-based filling's main ingredient is soy, which also makes it a versatile vegan meat alternative for tons of taco styles and flavor combos.
Once you prepare the taco meat in your preferred way, there's so much you can do with it. If you want to stick with the classic tacos, you can top them with guacamole, pico de gallo, or hot sauce to keep things vegan. When cooking, stir in onions or bell peppers to give each serving more volume. Add extra seasonings, such as Tajín, if you want to amp up the flavor. Shredded cheese and black beans are great additions for the vegetarian crowd.
If you want to get more experimental with your cooking, consider using the taco filling as a topping instead. Add it to baked spuds for a spiced Mexican-themed potato topping that's anything but boring. Or use the vegan meat as a final touch to loaded nachos to bring a variety of textures and extra flavor to the party. You can also mix it into a Southwest salad to give a boost of protein and a tasty finish.