The Aldi Plant-Based Taco Filling Shoppers Say Is Just As Good As Meat

Vegans aren't faced with tons of stellar options to satisfy cravings for meat. The usual staples of tofu and Beyond Meat are helpful, but sometimes lack the flavor and fun of seasoned chicken or beef. Perhaps nowhere is this more apparent than with tacos, especially since the demise of Taco Bell's very own plant-based meat venture. Luckily, Aldi has a solution, and it's one that won't break the bank.

Earth Grown Plant-Based Taco Filling comes from one of Aldi's exclusive in-house brands and has a price tag of just over $3, with costs varying by location. The taco filling is vegan, gluten-free, and offers 6 grams of protein per serving. Ready to heat and serve, it has a cumin-heavy spiced flavor that works for quick tacos as well as other dishes. Prepping it only takes about a minute, and you can do so in the microwave or by boiling the sealed pouch on the stovetop. You can also heat the contents in a saucepan if you so choose.

The consensus from Aldi faithful is that the taco filling is a quality substitute for meat — and may even taste better considering non-vegans enjoy it, too. As one Reddit user said, "Not vegetarian or vegan here but we do try to minimize meat consumption for health reasons. WE. LOVE. THIS. STUFF." Another agreed, saying, "This is a staple at our house. It's stupidly easy to make ... And, yes, it's tasty. Maybe not as tasty as some options that involve more money and effort, but tasty enough to be something to look forward to."