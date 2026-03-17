14 Aldi Brand Cereals, Ranked Worst To Best

The breakfast cereal section at Aldi offers a variety of popular cereals at competitive prices. There is not nearly as much selection as other large grocery chains which offer name brand cereals as well as their own off-brand counterparts. However, Aldi shoppers can find the Millville brand of many items for less than half the price of competing brands. Millville cereals are made by Malt-O-Meal (MOM), which is owned by Post. You can find some of Post's popular cereals in the Aldi aisles like Raisin Bran, Frosted Flakes, and Frosted Bite Size Shredded Wheat.

Another notable advantage of Aldi cereals is the company's commitment to selling products without artificial flavors or synthetic colors. All the boxes of cereal tasted for this ranking indicated they did not contain either, something many families are becoming more conscious of when purchasing processed foods.

Of course, it's important to consider ingredients and nutrition when planning a balanced breakfast, but it is just as important for the experience to be enjoyable. If you won't eat the cereal, you won't get any nutrition from it. Therefore, I have tasted 14 of Aldi's popular cereals and ranked them from worst to best based on taste, texture, brand similarity, and whether I'd buy them again. For more on the methodology, see the slide at the end. While it was fun to taste each of these cereals individually, I recommend grabbing a few of your favorites and mixing them to create your own blend of a colorful, sugary morning delight.