Make Your S'mores Sizzle With This Grilled Dessert Idea

There's nothing complicated about making s'mores, which is why it's one of the few times you can trust children with an activity involving fire (Just help them blow out the marshmallow if it ignites). But if you're looking for easy swaps to step up your s'mores game, there are lots of ways to play around. For example, if you like both s'mores and Rice Krispies treats, there is a way to squish them together into one of the unique ways to make s'mores this summer. And when we say squish them together, we mean that in an extremely literal, gooey manner. You will be squishing them.

Instead of just plain graham crackers, you can use either Rice Krispies treats or any cereal treats to sandwich roasted marshmallows and chocolate squares in your s'more. Or you can wrap the chocolate square inside the Rice Krispie treat and still use normal graham crackers to sandwich the gooey insides — essentially substituting the marshmallow itself for the marshmallow-and-cereal snack. In either case, they'll taste even better if you grill them for just a little while, until the treats have melted around the s'more ingredients. Much like regular s'mores, you only need to heat them up until they just begin to brown — and a grill is much less likely than a campfire to ignite the marshmallows.