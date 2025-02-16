Homemade Rice Krispies Treats Become Infinitely Better With One Extra Step

Homemade Rice Krispies treats are a snack many of us have known how to make as far back as kindergarten, possibly because these no-bake desserts may have been one of the few recipes the teacher could make in a classroom microwave. Now that we're old enough to turn on the oven all by ourselves, though, there are numerous ways to make the bars even better. One of our favorite ways to tweak the ingredients can be summed up in just three words: They're tastier toasted.

Which ingredients can you toast? Well, the most important step involves toasting the cereal itself. Pour the Rice Krispies (or generic puffed rice cereal of your choice) into a baking pan, then cook it at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for just three to five minutes until it smells ... well, toasty. But don't step away from the oven as the cereal is baking, as it's just one short step from toasted to burnt.

If you want a double dose of toasty fun, you can cook the marshmallows, as well. Turn the oven to broil, put the marshmallows on the pan (after removing the cereal), and bake them until they're golden brown and slightly melty. At this point, take the cereal, marshmallows, and other ingredients and proceed to make the bars as you normally would. While the toasting affects the flavor (pushing it further in the direction of deliciousness, of course), it shouldn't change the way the cereal or marshmallows function in the recipe.