We Have The Little Something Your Rice Krispies Treats Are Missing

Rice Krispies Treats have long been a favorite easy-to-make treat you can prepare right at home. From the ooey-gooey marshmallow goodness to the rice cereal crunch on the outside, this simple treat is an easy recipe to satisfy your sweet tooth in a few simple steps. But if you're in the mood to switch things up from your go-to recipe and take it up a notch, we have the perfect addition for you: sweetened condensed milk. Adding this ingredient will make your Rice Krispies Treats softer and last longer.

Once your butter mixture is heating in a pan on the stovetop, add ½ cup of the sweetened condensed milk, stir the mixture together, and bring it to a boil. After about one minute of cooking, add your marshmallows and any other flavor additions you'd like. Once the mallows are melted, take the pot off the burner and mix in your cereal. Once you've left them to cool for about 15 minutes, the result will be softer, longer-lasting Rice Krispies Treats.