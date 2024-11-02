We Have The Little Something Your Rice Krispies Treats Are Missing
Rice Krispies Treats have long been a favorite easy-to-make treat you can prepare right at home. From the ooey-gooey marshmallow goodness to the rice cereal crunch on the outside, this simple treat is an easy recipe to satisfy your sweet tooth in a few simple steps. But if you're in the mood to switch things up from your go-to recipe and take it up a notch, we have the perfect addition for you: sweetened condensed milk. Adding this ingredient will make your Rice Krispies Treats softer and last longer.
Once your butter mixture is heating in a pan on the stovetop, add ½ cup of the sweetened condensed milk, stir the mixture together, and bring it to a boil. After about one minute of cooking, add your marshmallows and any other flavor additions you'd like. Once the mallows are melted, take the pot off the burner and mix in your cereal. Once you've left them to cool for about 15 minutes, the result will be softer, longer-lasting Rice Krispies Treats.
Other great additions to amp up your Rice Krispies game
Now that your brain is churning with all the possibilities, you'll be happy to know there are many other options (likely already in your pantry) you should try. Since Rice Krispies Treats are very sweet, try adding 1 cup of dry-roasted peanuts if you're looking for a sweet and savory bite. If you'd like to keep the taste sweeter, consider adding cake mix, like Funfetti, to your usual Rice Krispies Treat recipe. Adding 1 cup of the cake mix to your heated marshmallow and butter mixture will elevate the taste and probably provide a bit of nostalgia, too.
If boxed cake mix isn't your jam, maybe a S'mores vibe is more enticing. Add 2 cups of crushed graham crackers to your rice cereal mixture and set aside. Once you have heated the butter and marshmallow mixture, combine the ingredients in a greased pan. To top it off, heat 4 (1.5 ounce) milk chocolate bars in the microwave or stovetop and drizzle over the Rice Krispies mixture to bring it home. You'll feel like you've been transported to a campfire with your friends.