The Savory Addition Your Rice Krispies Treats Have Been Missing
Just when you thought Rice Krispies treats couldn't get any better, in comes bacon to save the day! Yes, you read that right: bacon and Rice Krispies treats. It truly is a match made in heaven, the pairing of sweet and savory that hits the spot every time — and really, is there any bad pairing with bacon? With just a few ingredients and about 30 minutes from prep to finish, you can make delicious, bacon-infused Rice Krispies squares that will leave you in awe.
Start with your standard Rice Krispies treats staples: marshmallows, Rice Krispies, and cooking oil (or butter). If you want, you can add a dash of maple flavoring to give your goodies some more oomph. Once you've melted the butter and marshmallows together, you can stir in cereal, chopped and cooked bacon pieces, and more marshmallows before spreading the mixture onto a baking sheet. Once they're cooled, you can cut them and enjoy the sweet, savory, smoky flavor and crunch of your new favorite snack.
Getting creative with Rice Krispies treats
While Fluffy Coke and extravagant bacon creations may be the talk of the Internet, they naturally pair well together in Rice Krispies treats. If you're tired of the same old, then it's time to get creative with this classic snack. Sure, there's nothing wrong with the classic marshmallows and cereal combo, but oh the places Rice Krispies treats can go.
Subbing peanut butter for marshmallows adds a sweet, nutty flavor, and sprinkling in peanut butter chips along with the marshmallows gives you a mini Fluffernutter you can fit in the palm of your hand. A scoop of mini candies like M&M's and Reese's Pieces add a tasty chocolate flavor that pairs so well with marshmallows too. Heck, you can even change things up by using Coco Krispies, instantly upgrading your treats with chocolatey flavor.
Whether you add a touch more sweetness to classic Rice Krispies treats or embrace the salty savoriness with the addition of bacon, there's truly no wrong way to enjoy this classic crowd-pleaser.