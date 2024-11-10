The Savory Addition Your Rice Krispies Treats Have Been Missing

Just when you thought Rice Krispies treats couldn't get any better, in comes bacon to save the day! Yes, you read that right: bacon and Rice Krispies treats. It truly is a match made in heaven, the pairing of sweet and savory that hits the spot every time — and really, is there any bad pairing with bacon? With just a few ingredients and about 30 minutes from prep to finish, you can make delicious, bacon-infused Rice Krispies squares that will leave you in awe.

Start with your standard Rice Krispies treats staples: marshmallows, Rice Krispies, and cooking oil (or butter). If you want, you can add a dash of maple flavoring to give your goodies some more oomph. Once you've melted the butter and marshmallows together, you can stir in cereal, chopped and cooked bacon pieces, and more marshmallows before spreading the mixture onto a baking sheet. Once they're cooled, you can cut them and enjoy the sweet, savory, smoky flavor and crunch of your new favorite snack.