It's famously difficult to get a reservation at Rao's in New York City. Luckily, the Italian restaurant has capitalized on its reputation and now offers jarred foods that are available in grocery stores across the country. And these products have retained the brand's dedication to quality: Rao's pasta sauce may be more expensive than its competitors, but it's also considerably more delicious.

Pasta sauce isn't the only product that we laypeople can get our hands on while we dream of a seat at one of the 10 tables at the tiny Manhattan restaurant; Rao's also sells a line of soups. And with soup season officially upon us, I decided to give them a try. I gathered a dozen jars of popular Rao's soup flavors and put them head to head to find out which ones deliver on the brand's reputation for excellence and which you can leave on the shelf.

Eating a bowl of soup should feel like a hug from the inside out, and that's what I was looking for with each spoonful in this varied field of savory, soupy flavors. I ranked each one based not only on its flavors and textures, but how well it delivered on the promise printed on the packaging. Did the Italian wedding soup deliver meaty depth and a dose of perfectly cooked pasta pearls? Did the tomato basil marry its titular ingredients with bright, herby success? There was only one way to find out.