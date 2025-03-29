The Sweet Ingredient Martha Stewart Uses To Elevate Beef Stew

Beef stew is one of those classic comfort foods we turn to when it's cold out, mainly because it's easy to make, always tasty, and fills your house with the warming smells of beef cooked low and slow. While traditional recipes often rely on browned meat, red wine, and Worcestershire sauce to provide most of the dish's flavor, Martha Stewart has a signature twist that sets her stew apart: a splash of balsamic vinegar. While you might think this sort of sauce is best used in salads, balsamic vinegar balances the stew's hearty flavors, brightens the broth, and adds a complexity that makes each mouthful interesting.

Often balsamic vinegar is used in stew to complement the flavor of browned meat. However, Stewart uses this ingredient as a substitute for browning the meat. Skipping the browning process saves a great deal of time, making Stewart's beef stew a cinch to make. Many people might worry that skipping the browning process will cause Stewart's stew to lack flavor, but that's where the balsamic comes in. The balsamic vinegar's purpose is to add sweetness and depth, providing the caramelized complexity that browned beef is usually responsible for. Its tanginess also balances the richness of the meat and broth, cutting through any fat.