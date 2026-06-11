11 Hands-Down Best Italian Soups Everyone Should Try At Least Once

When most people think of Italian cuisine, the first dishes that come to mind are pizza and pasta. While these dishes are part of the Italian diet, they are also just that: only a couple of pieces out of the puzzle.

In reality, Italian food encompasses a much broader range of dishes, including those centered on fresh, seasonal vegetables and local seafood, flatbreads and savory pies, and, of course, soups. Many Italian soups belong to a particular subset of Italian cuisine known as cucina povera. The term refers to a historical tradition of Italian cooking rooted in poverty. It relies on affordable, easily accessible ingredients, simple cooking techniques, and waste avoidance.

As such, many traditional Italian soups use simple ingredients like seasonal vegetables common in the regions the dishes originate from and staples like leftover bread to create something that is much more than the sum of its parts. Other Italian soups, not rooted in cucina povera, are eaten around holidays or used as tonics for sickness. Regardless of their purpose, most of these dishes cannot be found on your average restaurant menu here in the United States. Many are regional Italian foods that fly under the radar stateside. But if you take a deeper look at Italy's rich gastronomy, or perhaps take a step into someone's nonna's kitchen, you might smell a hearty pot of soup ready to soothe whatever ailment you may be facing.