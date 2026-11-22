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Kirkland isn't just Costco's beloved private label brand. Kirkland is also the affordable bulk-buy option with signature groceries that beat other brands. The in-house offering has such a cult following with "Costco-nnoisseurs" that it regularly leaves them asking why there aren't Kirkland versions of more products.

Kirkland includes a super diverse range, from underwear to pork chops, but with only around 600 different Kirkland products, it's clear that Costco is pretty picky about what it releases and when, which helps to maintain a tight inventory, build hype around new releases, and keep prices low. This tactic is certainly paying off for Costco and other stores that go all in on private labels.

However, Kirkland drives a lot of sales for Costco, but it also serves a halo-effect for other brands. "Kirkland, when it's out there in our warehouses, brings down the prices of national brands. When you have a formidable private label that's out there that stands for quality, nobody wants to be that dramatically higher priced than them," said Costco CEO Ron Vachris in an interview with the Wall Street Journal last year.

So, we know why there aren't Kirkland versions of every product on the market, but that doesn't stop us from dreaming, right? I scoured the forums and surveyed my Costco-worshipping friends to see which products they would love to see a Kirkland version of on the shelves in the future.