6 Groceries Costco Customers Want A Kirkland Version Of
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Kirkland isn't just Costco's beloved private label brand. Kirkland is also the affordable bulk-buy option with signature groceries that beat other brands. The in-house offering has such a cult following with "Costco-nnoisseurs" that it regularly leaves them asking why there aren't Kirkland versions of more products.
Kirkland includes a super diverse range, from underwear to pork chops, but with only around 600 different Kirkland products, it's clear that Costco is pretty picky about what it releases and when, which helps to maintain a tight inventory, build hype around new releases, and keep prices low. This tactic is certainly paying off for Costco and other stores that go all in on private labels.
However, Kirkland drives a lot of sales for Costco, but it also serves a halo-effect for other brands. "Kirkland, when it's out there in our warehouses, brings down the prices of national brands. When you have a formidable private label that's out there that stands for quality, nobody wants to be that dramatically higher priced than them," said Costco CEO Ron Vachris in an interview with the Wall Street Journal last year.
So, we know why there aren't Kirkland versions of every product on the market, but that doesn't stop us from dreaming, right? I scoured the forums and surveyed my Costco-worshipping friends to see which products they would love to see a Kirkland version of on the shelves in the future.
1. Full-fat Greek yogurt
Costco isn't short on yogurt options. Australian-style yogurt brand Noosa's fall flavors hit Costco shelves as one of its September 2026 additions to celebrate the coziest time of the year and the usual suspects like Chobani, Oikos, and Activia are there year-round. There's even a Kirkland-brand Greek yogurt option. The only issue is that it isn't full-fat, and the difference is big.
Nonfat yogurt has the not-so-surprising benefit of less fat and fewer calories, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's better for you overall. Full-fat yogurt when compared with nonfat yogurt isn't actually bad for you, according to recent studies. So it's no wonder people on Reddit are hungry for a Kirkland full-fat offering.
"Will Costco ever offer a Kirkland brand full-fat Greek yogurt? I see the fat-free option there all the time. Looking for the full-fat version," said one Reddit user who is hunting for the full-fat option. "Costco needs to cut it out with the low-fat and fat-free yogurts," said a reply in the same thread. Another reply went a step further, starting a solo picket line against the practice: "Down with fat-free yogurt!"
It's not the only yogurt product that people are calling out for: "I wish they made their own version of Chobani flips. I was sad when I saw that they stopped carrying them," said another Reddit user who wants Costco to stop flip-flopping with the flips and bring out a Kirkland version already.
2. Perfect Bars
Perfect Bars aren't just another shelf-stored protein bar. The refrigerated bar was first created by a family during road trips in the '90s, sold to neighbors by the family's 13 children, and released to the wild (grocery stores) in 2005, eventually landing in Costco refrigerators in 2018.
According to my friend Madeline, who is an avid gym-goer and always looking for ways to increase her protein intake, it's time for Costco to step up and release a Kirkland version: "Perfect Bars — now they just need the perfect price," she said when I asked her which products she'd love to see on her next trip to the store.
One reason there may not be a Kirkland version is how Perfect Bars are formulated and stored. The cold-pressed process used to create the bars means they are never heated, baked, or chemically preserved, which can take up a lot of space in manufacturing facilities. Unlike other protein bars, Perfect Bars need refrigerator space because of the whole foods used to make them, and refrigerator space is at a serious premium.
Until Madeline's dream becomes a reality, she'll have to make do with the current shelf-stored Kirkland selection. This Reddit user has an interesting way of preparing hers before she eats it: "I love kirkland protein bars so so much especially the chocolate chip ones. put it in the microwave for 20 seconds. melted chocolate. delicious."
3. Non-alcoholic beer
Costco does not have a good track record with beer. In 2018, Kirkland's answer to Natty Light was unceremoniously ditched from its beer selection after just four years on the shelves. Then, in early 2026, Costco also axed the popular Kirkland Signature lagers. But these experiences shouldn't alter Kirkland's view of the ever-growing non-alcoholic beer industry. Non-alcoholic beer is trending upward in popularity as people search for a social tonic without the hangover. According to the Beer Institute's annual report, non-alcoholic beer sales grew 12% between January 2026 and September 2026, and 57% of people surveyed would stay at a bar longer if there was a non-alcoholic option on tap.
Costco is not bereft of non-alcoholic beer options, with one Reddit user posting a homage to Athletic Beer: "That stuff is so good, I've tried almost every n/a beer, and this is my favorite. I was on a guys golf trip, everyone was drinking beers on the boat. Friend came late, first thing he did was grab one of my Free Waves and try to catch up to everyone. He drank about 3/4 of it before I told him it was N/A. He still drank the rest of it. That's about as good of an endorsement I can give." So, it seems Kirkland would have to formulate something pretty delicious, and nothing at all like the Kirkland Light debacle that left a bad taste in a lot of customers' mouths.
4. McDonald's-style hash browns
I hate to break it to you, but wherever you buy your store-bought hash browns, they won't be as good as those perfectly crispy ones you find at your favorite fast food joint, unless your favorite fast food joint is Dunkin' (which doesn't have a great track record with hash browns). Still, this Reddit user is calling for a Kirkland version to make a copycat breakfast sandwich at home: "I wish Costco had a Kirkland brand of McDonald's style hash browns like Trader Joe's."
If Kirkland does venture into the world of frozen hash browns, it'll have to be a lot better than its current frozen potato options, according to this Reddit user, who was unimpressed: "Last night I excitedly made a batch, and they were at best fine. Today I made a second batch to see if maybe I was expecting too much last night. They were still at best fine. Ore-Ida fries are a lot better to me (and I can get a much smaller bag)."
5. Fancy ice cream
I reached out to another friend, Jake, for his pick for what he wanted to see on the Costco shelves: "Kirkland could probably kill it in the fancy ice cream game," he said. I pointed out that they already offer Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, but it didn't cut the mustard for Jake's premium standards: "I mean like ... Van Leeuwen or Jeni's or one of these fancy pants brands with all the cheeky flavors."
Despite Jake's protestations at the validity of Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream being premium, many Costco customers love it, like this Reddit user who compared it to Whole Foods offerings: "I have tried a number of the fancy vanilla ice creams at Whole Foods. Can't think of one that I would buy again because it stood out. My partner once commented that I am never enthusiastic about vanilla ice cream. I've seen many comments here of people recommending the Kirkland vanilla ice cream. I assumed it was overhyped...This ice cream was not overhyped. It was SO good." And with 3,400 upvotes at the time of writing, it's clear others agree.
So, whether you agree with Jake and demand Costco come out with a line of Kirkland ice cream with unusual flavor options, or if you're happy with the best vanilla ice cream out there, make sure you look out for ice cream with minimal overrun, which means it has less air churned in during the process of making it.
6. Collagen peptides
Madeline wasn't happy with just her suggestion of Perfect Bars, and also wanted to call out Kirkland's supplement game, or lack thereof: "Collagen! Come on, Kirkland, you need to tighten up your supplement offerings." Collagen is the protein that binds our bones and tissues together, commonly found in bone broth and tough cuts of red meat, but also available as a supplement that has been growing in popularity in recent years.
Kirkland supplements and vitamins are a mixed bag, according to customers on Reddit, with one user disappointed that their "Vitamin C (500 Tablets) has Maltodextrin. I seriously don't understand why they have to add this harmful substance as 'other ingredients' in a supplement like Vitamin C!," while another user in the same discussion called them "Not perfect, but great value for your money."
Currently, Costco stocks Kirkland Signature Triple Action Joint Health tablets that contain collagen and also sells Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, which is Madeline's current go-to, but only because there isn't a Kirkland option available.
Methodology
I scoured forums, product boards, and Costco community discussions to find real Costco customers desperate for Kirkland-brand versions of their favorite grocery products. I also reached out to my friend group, many of whom love the big-box store, to see which items they'd like Kirkland to make.