6 Costco Breads To Buy, 2 To Avoid At All Costs
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Costco's bakery is one of the warehouse club's most popular sections. Even if you're not drawn there by the smell of baked goods continuously coming out of the ovens, the variety and abundance of items will likely catch your eye as you walk by. From bar cakes and pies to muffins and loaves, the options are endless.
Among those choices are, of course, different types and flavors of bread. Whether you are looking for something to make a sandwich with, eat for breakfast, or have as a quick sweet treat, the warehouse club has it. But just because the chain has a multitude of selections doesn't mean they're all good. While there are some, like the Cranberry Walnut Round Bread, that Costco members can't stop raving about, there are others, like the Cherry Berry Sourdough Bread with Pecans, that customers aren't impressed with with and feel are overpriced. That's why we decided to figure out which breads Costco reviewers say are worth buying and which ones they felt are better left on the shelf.
It is important to note that the prices included in this article are based on the publication date and can vary depending on the region you're located in. Visit the methodology slide at the end of the story to learn more about our research and determination process.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Artisan Rolls
While the Kirkland Signature Artisan Rolls are not the freshest bakery item from Costco as they come in frozen before being baked and bagged, they are fairly popular with customers. They are multigrain and cost $6.80 for a 12-count. The rolls have been described as being spot on by some fans, due to them having a crispy crust and airy inside.
Members felt the artisan rolls are some of the best for making sandwiches with. To be more specific, reviewers said the rolls are especially good for making deli-style sandwiches, grilled cheeses, breakfast sandwiches, burgers, and panini. "They work great for burgers as they don't disintegrate like soft buns do. Great for sandos with lots of meat and lettuce, tomato, cheese," a Reddit poster explained. "I also like to use 'em to make little toast boats for egg-in-the-hole; just scoop a little of the soft bread out and drop in an egg." In addition to sandwiches, the rolls are also used to make mini pizzas and garlic bread.
It's advised to store the bread in the fridge or freezer as it tends to mold pretty quickly. One person shared that for them the rolls will be good for at least a week in the fridge. Meanwhile, others preferred slicing the rolls, keeping them in the freezer then thawing them overnight or air frying one when they want it. People did note that the rolls molding quickly just means that they don't have preservatives in them, which is a good thing.
Avoid: Kirkland Signature Baguette
Costco sells its Kirkland Signature Baguette in a two-pack that is priced at $5.66. Unfortunately, based on customers' complaints, the experiences that buyers have with the bread can be inconsistent.
"I got one this weekend and it was inedible. I know my breads [...] and that wasn't how this was supposed to be," a poster on Reddit explained. "I've had good baguettes before. The whole thing was hard and dry." Others compared biting into the crust of the baguette to needing the Jaws of Life, adding that they don't get them anymore because the bread hurts the roof of their mouth. Buyers also expressed grievances with the baguettes' consistency and taste, describing the flavor as watery and the texture as soft and dense.
"I think it is [a] different dough or the supplier has changed the flour they use. Utterly awful," a Redditor theorized. "I have saved one in the package to return it. Don't care how moldy it gets, it is going back because returns seem to [be] the only way to register dissatisfaction at Costco."
Buy: Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants
Despite the Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants going up in price at the beginning of 2025, they are still very popular with customers. A 12-count of the croissants currently costs $6.80. The bread item was described as airy, flaky, and, as to be expected, buttery with a flavor that has just a touch of sweetness.
The croissants were also highlighted as being extremely versatile with people stating that they enjoy them straight out of the box, as a sandwich, or cut in half and pan fried. The sandwiches that members especially like to use the croissants to make are a chicken salad sandwich, a grilled cheese with mozzarella, or a breakfast sandwich to give it a buttery spin. Eaters noted that the croissants don't mold as quickly as the artisan rolls or other bread items from the warehouse club, with one person saying they can leave them on the counter for more than a week without seeing any mold. However, there are some who still store them in the fridge or freezer just to be safe.
Avoid: Kirkland Signature Everything Bagels
Bagels are among the Costco bakery items that have been dubbed overrated by customers. That's why it isn't necessarily shocking that the Kirkland Signature Everything Bagels, which are sold in an eight-count for $5.66, consistently received complaints from members.
The bagel's flavor was one of the main focuses of people's criticisms due to them saying it was overwhelmed by the taste of fennel and caraway. "The fennel just overpowers everything else, and I feel like I'm eating an Italian sausage," a Redditor emphasized. "It's supposed to be garlicky, salty, savory, and not just like fennel." Some posters also pointed out that fennel is not a typical ingredient in everything bagel seasoning, and suggested starting a petition to have it removed.
Another grievance eaters have with the warehouse club's bagels is that they are less bagel-like and more bread-like. "They're too big, too doughy, no crust, and no chewiness. They're basically round bread rolls," a Reddit reviewer said. A little bit more of a specific issue that a customer had with the everything bagels was that poppy seeds run throughout the bread item instead of just being on top.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Ciabatta Sandwich Rolls
The Kirkland Signature Ciabatta Sandwich Rolls that Costco sells a 12-count of are another bread item we saw members consistently recommend to others. They talked about how top-notch they are and can be enjoyed right from the bag or as part of a sandwich or other dish. Eaters also highlighted that the warehouse club changed the rolls a few years back to be sold pre-sliced, which they noted was a welcome change.
Fans praised the soft-yet-chewy texture, and the complex flavor with a hint of tanginess. They added that the bread is even better toasted due to the pockets becoming warm and crispy. In addition to sandwiches, customers also like using the bread as burger buns, to make garlic bread, as panini sandwiches using a cast iron griddle, or simply toasted with butter. This was another bakery item that posters advised keeping wrapped in the freezer then air frying or toasting when you want to eat it.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Rosemary Parmesan Loaf
Costco sells a variety of bread loaves throughout the year that can be both sweet or savory. As to be expected, there are some loaves that don't hit the mark for members while shoppers can find numerous ways to use other Costco breads. The Kirkland Signature Rosemary Parmesan Loaf is one that most customers appear to thoroughly enjoy and think is worth purchasing.
The bread item left people on Reddit amazed by how aromatic and delectable it is. Fans also praised the savory, herby flavor and the versatility, whether it's eaten alone or as a sandwich with grilled meat or vegetables. One reviewer recommended using the Rosemary Parmesan Loaf to make garlic bread. Meanwhile, another broke down how to turn it into a flavorful cheesy bread, telling others to melt butter with basil, oregano, chili flakes, onion powder, and fresh garlic before soaking the bread in it, topping with their choice of cheese, and then baking it.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round Bread
The Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round Bread is an old-school dessert bread that Costco fans can't stop running to the bakery to buy. It is made with walnuts, dried cranberries, and whole grains, and customers can pick it up for $7.99.
One blogger who tried the bread described it as moist and dense, noting that the chopped cranberries add a vibrancy to its malty flavor while the walnuts give it a nice crunch. They compared it to "raisin bread, but with an attitude." Another writer highlighted the bread's versatility, stating it would be great simply toasted with butter, used with dips and spreads, or paired with a meal.
The Cranberry Walnut Round Bread is very popular among members on Reddit who said they will buy two and three at a time then freeze them. "Toasted with butter and honey or just plain straight out of the bag. My favorite product out of the bakery," one Redditor posted. The comments were filled with a variety of ways that customers like to use the bread, ranging from simply pairing it with cheese to making sandwiches, French toast, and bread pudding.
Buy: Kirkland Signature Rustic Italian Bread
Another loaf that the warehouse club sells that is well-liked by shoppers is the Kirkland Signature Rustic Italian Bread. It is the same size as the Rosemary Parmesan Loaf, but a little cheaper at $6.80.
Unlike the typical crust of artisan bread, a reviewer said the outside of the Rustic Italian Bread is soft and chewy while the inside is airy and moist. They added the bread's simplistic flavor makes it very adaptable for use in both sweet and savory creations. However, another eater had a contrasting opinion, saying for them the loaf is slightly dense without being overly chewy, has a crust that is crisp but not hard or thick, and tastes salty, similar to pasta. Additionally, they highlighted how big the bread item is, stating that theirs weighed out to be 2.25 pounds when it's advertised as being just two.
Members on both Reddit and Facebook agreed that the Rustic Italian Bread is outstanding. "It's got a great chew, crusty exterior, toasts, and grills really well, and at $6 is a steal," a Redditor explained. "I use it for eggs and toast in the morning or dry it out for a panzanella."
Methodology
In order to determine the breads from Costco that are worth buying and the ones that aren't, we started by looking for discussions on Reddit and Facebook about the warehouse club's best and worst bakery items. We read through them and made sure to note any bread items that we saw pop up.
We then researched which of the products were still sold by Costco and pared down the list from there. Once we had our selections, we gathered more reviews from Reddit, Facebook, blogs, and publications to ensure we were classifying the bread correctly and learn more about their quality, texture, and flavor.
We also included the prices for the items when they were available, but keep in mind costs may vary depending on the location. Additionally, we made sure to note and share what ways people recommended using the items worth buying to give you ideas for how to enjoy them should you ever pick them up yourself.