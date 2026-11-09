6 Costco Breads To Buy, 2 To Avoid At All Costs

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Costco's bakery is one of the warehouse club's most popular sections. Even if you're not drawn there by the smell of baked goods continuously coming out of the ovens, the variety and abundance of items will likely catch your eye as you walk by. From bar cakes and pies to muffins and loaves, the options are endless.

Among those choices are, of course, different types and flavors of bread. Whether you are looking for something to make a sandwich with, eat for breakfast, or have as a quick sweet treat, the warehouse club has it. But just because the chain has a multitude of selections doesn't mean they're all good. While there are some, like the Cranberry Walnut Round Bread, that Costco members can't stop raving about, there are others, like the Cherry Berry Sourdough Bread with Pecans, that customers aren't impressed with with and feel are overpriced. That's why we decided to figure out which breads Costco reviewers say are worth buying and which ones they felt are better left on the shelf.

It is important to note that the prices included in this article are based on the publication date and can vary depending on the region you're located in. Visit the methodology slide at the end of the story to learn more about our research and determination process.