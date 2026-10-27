How To Use Kirkland Olive And Rosemary Sourdough, According To Costco Shoppers
We always have a lot to say regarding Costco's sweet offerings, like its rotating limited-time flavors of croissants, but don't forget the warehouse club sells rotating savory breads too. One of them is the olive and rosemary sourdough, which comes in a hefty 2-pound loaf, meaning you might get paralyzed just thinking of things to do with it. Folks on Reddit have plenty of ideas for you in case you want to pick one up.
In one thread about the bread, if you're just eating it by itself one user says, "It's very good toasted with some herb butter." Another person recommended, "Toasted with some hot giardiniera." (If you're not familiar with it, giardiniera is the condiment we use to dress Italian beef sandwiches here in Chicago.)
But one can't simply down 2 pounds of bread without using it for sandwiches, and a few Redditors mentioned they've had success in that regard. One commenter said, "Loved it. Made a sliced turkey and cheese sandwich. It reminded me of an overpriced sandwich at an overpriced restaurant." Another sandwich enthusiast in the thread said that they used it for a BLT to great success.
Some Redditors say there are a few issues with the olive and rosemary sourdough
Not everyone is perfectly keen on Costco's rosemary and olive sourdough, however. One person in the same Reddit thread mentioned, "I hated it but I imagine I'd be in the minority. The rosemary was too strong for me." A few others agreed. While those folks weren't fans of the intensity of the rosemary flavor, another noted they thought there wasn't enough. (Rosemary can present quite a powerful piney flavor, but we still have plenty of ways to use the fresh version of the herb.)
Another commenter said, "I found the bread a bit stodgy — too dense and moist inside." So part of the enjoyment of this bread seems dependent on what you think about rosemary as an overall flavor and whether you prefer a denser crumb to sourdough — something to keep in mind before buying it. If you're curious about it and want to experiment with sandwiches, the many people who do like the bread make it seem like that's the best bet.