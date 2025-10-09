13 Best Ways To Use Up Fresh Rosemary For Elevated Dishes

Rosemary, a perennial evergreen shrub in the mint family, is a culinary powerhouse. Equal parts earthy and aromatic, fresh rosemary can transform simple dishes into something memorable. You can either grow the herb or purchase it in bunches at grocery stores and farmers markets. Its piney fragrance and slightly peppery bite pair beautifully with everything from roasted meats and vegetables to soups, rice dishes, and even fruit. While most people use rosemary's tender leaves in recipes, there are also a few easy techniques for using the herb's leftover stems.

A fresh sprig tucked into a pan of sizzling root vegetables or stirred into a casserole will infuse the dish with woodland warmth. The flavorful herb also works well in desserts if you're feeling creative. When it's finely chopped and cooked in butter or olive oil, it can create a delicious base for sauces. Although fresh rosemary is often used as an eye-catching garnish, its flavors are meant to be eaten and enjoyed as well.