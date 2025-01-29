The Genius Skewer Swap That Will Take Your Kabobs To Another Level

Typically, when you cook with rosemary, you strip the pointed pine needle-like leaves off of the tough, woody stems and toss the stems out. This hack, however, lets you put the thick, fibrous stems to good use, and you get your money's worth knowing you got to utilize the entire stalk. All you have to do is ignore those wooden skewers entirely and thread your food onto rosemary stems. Keep in mind that rosemary stems are not nearly as long or as sturdy as wooden skewers, so your kebabs will end up shorter than usual. However, it will all be worth it when you taste them and your meal is imbued with the piney, peppery taste of rosemary.

Rosemary's tough stems make them ideal skewers, but rosemary is also a robust herb, so the flavor can stand up to intense heat on the grill. It could help to poke a small guide hole with a toothpick into your prepared ingredients to make them easier to thread onto the rosemary stem. Be sure to not weigh the stems down, and resist the urge to put too much onto your skewers; this is a delicate operation, after all.

You can use this tip on cooked meals like meat kebabs, but they would also work well for hors d'oeuvres — like putting some mini mozzarella balls and cherry tomatoes on an herb skewer for a handheld twist on the classic Caprese salad. No matter what you skewer, you will be left with stunning and festive kebabs any time of year. The pine-needle-like leaves will look super Christmasy in the winter, or a bit of char on the stems will look delicious at a backyard barbecue. Truly an herb for all seasons.