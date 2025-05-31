Why Chefs Insist On Hitting Their Lamb With Fresh Rosemary

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the age of food influencers and cooking shows, eating can sometimes feel like a spectacle. Sparklers in cocktails are the perfect example of this, serving no purpose other than to bring an empty wow factor to the table. We'd rather have substance. Or better yet, we'd rather see techniques that look cool while making food tastier. This is why we're big fans of practices like setting food on fire, which actually alters the chemistry of ingredients. Our latest obsession? Slapping lamb with rosemary.

We've seen chefs do this before and wondered if it was just a gimmick. To put our doubts to rest, we caught up with BBQ Hall of Famer Craig Goldwyn, better known as Meathead, while attending the SmokeSlam BBQ Festival in Memphis, Tennessee. Meathead is known for writing about the science of grilling on his site AmazingRibs.com and in books like "The Meathead Method," so he was the perfect person to ask about the legitimacy of this technique.

"It's just that the rosemary has a lot of oil in it," he told The Takeout. "If you've ever walked past a rosemary bush and just run it through your fingers, you know you'll stink for an hour." And this flavorful oil is best used superficially, hence the slapping. "If you cut [a sprig] off and you just slap it on the meat, those oils come out, and they flavor the meat," he said.

However, skipping this step and just putting the leaves on the meat might mean that you won't "get as much flavor as if you break those oil pouches open," explained the pit master. Science has spoken, and the verdict is in: Hitting your lamb with rosemary works.