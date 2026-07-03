The Zesty Italian Veggie Mix That Instantly Upgrades Every Sandwich

When the same old sandwiches are starting to get old, I tend to prefer fresh, spicy peppers over hot sauce or other spicy condiments when I want a kick. If you're familiar with Italian cooking or you're from Chicago (or both), then you've likely already heard of giardiniera. If not, it's an Italian-style topping that can make your sandwich 10 times better, and it's got a hefty kick to it. The word giardiniera comes from the Italian word for garden, probably because it's a relish containing a medley of different chopped vegetables which can vary based on what's growing in your garden (or what's stocked in your supermarket).

There are different regional styles, but giardiniera's most common ingredients are cauliflower and bell pepper, with celery, carrots, and radish likewise being a common sight; all of which is marinated in oil and vinegar. In Chicago, you're more likely to find spicy versions of giardiniera made serrano chili peppers and other hot peppers. When you order an Italian beef sandwich in Chicago, the hot and spicy version of the sandwich will have giardiniera as a central ingredient. It goes with plenty more than just beef, though. Due to the pickled, mildly spicy, and crunchy qualities of giardiniera, it fits right into tuna salad or chicken salad sandwiches. Other folks enjoy putting it on New Orleans-style muffuletta sandwiches alongside Italian cold cuts, like prosciutto or salami.