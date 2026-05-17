10 Italian-Inspired Toppings To Make Your Sandwich 10x Better

Italians know a thing or two about toppings. They did, after all, bless the world with the best-known vehicle for them: pizza! But they also know how to top a sandwich just as well as — if not better than — a pizza.

Growing up, I spent a lot of time in Italy, so I've eaten my fair share of panini (which means "sandwiches" in Italian). When building a great sandwich in general, there's an art to choosing toppings that balance both flavor and texture: salty with sweet, creamy with a slight crunch, rich and fatty with bright acidity.

Many of the sandwich toppings used in Italy can easily be found in American grocery stores, your local Italian deli, or online, or you can even make them yourself using simple ingredients. And you don't have to be making an Italian-style panino to try out any of these toppings the next time you're crafting a masterpiece between two slices of bread.