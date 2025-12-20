Upgrade Grilled Cheese Sandwiches With One Tangy Topping

Making a pickle-topped grilled cheese is quick, simple, and practically foolproof. Just add the pickles as you assemble the sandwich, along with the cheese and any other fillings. Then, grill your sandwich at the perfect pan temperature to ensure the exact gooey consistency, and enjoy a creamy, cheesy, pickle-packed hug in food form. It's pretty hard to go wrong when adding pickles to grilled cheese, but there are a few tips to help ensure it comes out as satisfying as possible.

First, pat any excess juice off the pickles with a paper towel before adding them to the sandwich — this helps prevent sogginess. Also, if possible, try to nestle them between two layers of cheese for maximum meltiness and better structural stability. You can use almost any variety of pickles in a grilled cheese sandwich, but pickle chips are a great option as they fit perfectly inside and don't require any extra chopping.

Pickle relish also works wonderfully – simply spread a few spoonfuls on as you assemble the sandwich. Feel free to play around with different pickle and cheese combinations too, such as spicy pickles and Gouda, dill pickles and sharp cheddar, or sour pickles and Havarti. Just make sure to shop for the best grocery store pickle brands. No matter how you slice it, adding pickles is a convenient, cheap, and delectable grilled cheese game-changer.