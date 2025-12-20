Upgrade Grilled Cheese Sandwiches With One Tangy Topping
The humble grilled cheese is regularly ranked as America's favorite sandwich, and for good reason. The gooey, toasty marriage of bread, cheese, and butter — or mayo, if you're on that side of the great grilled cheese debate — is practically perfect in every way, especially if you avoid the most common grilled cheese sandwich mistakes. And yet, it's still possible to improve on perfection (at least when it comes to sandwiches anyway). From griddling them in leftover bacon grease from breakfast to dipping them in the best non-tomato soup pairings, there are endless ways to enhance this classic sammie and make it even tastier.
One of the best and simplest ways to zhuzh up a basic grilled cheese is with a few slices of a tart and crunchy topping you probably already have stashed in your fridge: pickles. It may sound a bit strange at first, and Reddit might argue that it's pushing the grilled cheese sandwich into melt territory, but it actually makes perfect sense. The vinegary bite of pickles pairs perfectly with the creamy richness of the cheese, bringing an acidic twist and pleasant textural contrast. Plus, pickles and sandwiches just go together, so it's only natural to combine the crunchy condiment with America's most beloved sammie.
How to add pickles to a grilled cheese sandwich
Making a pickle-topped grilled cheese is quick, simple, and practically foolproof. Just add the pickles as you assemble the sandwich, along with the cheese and any other fillings. Then, grill your sandwich at the perfect pan temperature to ensure the exact gooey consistency, and enjoy a creamy, cheesy, pickle-packed hug in food form. It's pretty hard to go wrong when adding pickles to grilled cheese, but there are a few tips to help ensure it comes out as satisfying as possible.
First, pat any excess juice off the pickles with a paper towel before adding them to the sandwich — this helps prevent sogginess. Also, if possible, try to nestle them between two layers of cheese for maximum meltiness and better structural stability. You can use almost any variety of pickles in a grilled cheese sandwich, but pickle chips are a great option as they fit perfectly inside and don't require any extra chopping.
Pickle relish also works wonderfully – simply spread a few spoonfuls on as you assemble the sandwich. Feel free to play around with different pickle and cheese combinations too, such as spicy pickles and Gouda, dill pickles and sharp cheddar, or sour pickles and Havarti. Just make sure to shop for the best grocery store pickle brands. No matter how you slice it, adding pickles is a convenient, cheap, and delectable grilled cheese game-changer.