The Breakfast Leftover That Makes The Tastiest Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

If you haven't already gotten the memo, don't throw out your bacon grease — it's liquid gold. Enjoy your bacon, but set that leftover grease aside, because you can use it in the same way you'd use butter or other cooking oils to add delicious, porky, salty flavor to just about anything. That means it's one of the best contenders for your next grilled cheese sandwich. After all, for a dish that just has a few simple ingredients, every single one carries its own weight.

To achieve this delicious grilled cheese cooked in leftover bacon grease, you only need your usual grilled cheese ingredients, the bacon grease, and a skillet. You could still butter your bread first if you want to (Say goodbye to soggy grilled cheese by buttering both sides of the bread), but it's not strictly necessary. Instead, just slap your bread right into the hot bacon grease after warming it in the skillet, and fry the bread until it's crispy and has a nice golden color. Cook both slices of the bread before assembling your sandwich, or do it the old fashioned way by stacking your sandwich and cooking each side, one at a time. Either way, you'll get a gooey, bacon-y slice of divinity for lunch or dinner that will leave you craving more.