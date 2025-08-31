The Breakfast Leftover That Makes The Tastiest Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
If you haven't already gotten the memo, don't throw out your bacon grease — it's liquid gold. Enjoy your bacon, but set that leftover grease aside, because you can use it in the same way you'd use butter or other cooking oils to add delicious, porky, salty flavor to just about anything. That means it's one of the best contenders for your next grilled cheese sandwich. After all, for a dish that just has a few simple ingredients, every single one carries its own weight.
To achieve this delicious grilled cheese cooked in leftover bacon grease, you only need your usual grilled cheese ingredients, the bacon grease, and a skillet. You could still butter your bread first if you want to (Say goodbye to soggy grilled cheese by buttering both sides of the bread), but it's not strictly necessary. Instead, just slap your bread right into the hot bacon grease after warming it in the skillet, and fry the bread until it's crispy and has a nice golden color. Cook both slices of the bread before assembling your sandwich, or do it the old fashioned way by stacking your sandwich and cooking each side, one at a time. Either way, you'll get a gooey, bacon-y slice of divinity for lunch or dinner that will leave you craving more.
How to elevate your bacon grilled cheese sandwich
You really can't beat a classic grilled cheese made with white bread and American or cheddar, but you can certainly elevate this sandwich on those days when you're feeling extra fancy. Upgrading your cheese is one of the easiest ways to do it; adding smoked Gouda or nutty Gruyère can bump up the complexity of your flavors. You can even crumble bacon to sprinkle over the cheese, or stick whole slices in there for texture. Caramelized onions make for another indulgent addition, as do garlic cloves that have been roasted to a state of jammy-ness, and spread across the bread.
If that's all a little too rich for you, consider adding in some tomato for a bright, acidic, and slightly sweet pop. You might also be a fan of the addition of pickled jalapeños or pepperoncini for tang and heat — or even chili crisp for a bigger kick. Ultimately, grilled cheese is unconditional love in sandwich form, so it's bound to be delicious, no matter what. But upping the ante with a little leftover bacon fat is a quick and easy way of taking that love to the next level — your taste buds will thank you.