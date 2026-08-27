Costco Fans Aren't Impressed With This New, 'Overpriced' Bread: 'Isn't Actually Sourdough'
It's a day that ends in "Y," so of course there's a new Costco bakery item that is the talk of the town online. Instagram user costcobuys just posted a video on the platform brandishing a loaf of Kirkland Signature Cherry Berry Sourdough Bread with Pecans, the latest baked good making its way to warehouses across the country. It appears the appeal is supposed to be all the goodies loaded inside: pecans, dried cherries, blueberries, and cranberries. Those ingredients haven't been met with much scrutiny, but plenty of folks are unimpressed with the $9.99 price and the quality of the bread itself.
One appealing aspect of sourdough is that it's easy to digest, but some people aren't convinced Costco's bakery item is the real deal. In the subreddit r/Costco, one person declared, "Not even authentic sourdough on the ingredients list either." Another said, "Their sourdough isn't actually sourdough in my experience." A Redditor was particularly displeased with the bread, calling it "low grade dog food."
This isn't the first time the Costco community has slandered the chain's sourdough, as evidenced by the comment, "All of Costco's sourdough disappoints." But some customers think there is another problem with the bread. "We just tried one of these loaves, and I agree that it's overpriced ... ," one customer wrote. The high price was enough to dissuade some people who actually thought it was a good product from buying it again.
Like any Costco bakery item, the sourdough has fans
In fairness, not everyone is besmirching Costco's sourdough creation. The original poster in the r/Costco subreddit discussing the bread said they were a fan of the loaf, and they weren't alone. "Worth every penny!!!" one person wrote. Another Costco shopper justified the steep cost of the bread by pointing out that it can feed folks for days, writing, "It is a little high, but I will get about 10 breakfasts out of it so when I look at it that way I feel better about the price." Still, some folks weren't buying that, especially considering that people can do the same thing with a loaf of bread that costs half as much.
Customers who weren't bothered by the cost devised various ways they thought it would be best enjoyed. "I bet this would be so good sliced thin and toasted for charcuterie — with a cheddar or goat cheese," a Reddit user said. Another happy customer took a simpler approach. "I can't keep out of it ... toasted and dripping with butter," they wrote.
The original poster indicated that instead of trying to bring stale sourdough back to life after it sits out for a couple of days, they were freezing individual slices for later convenient use. A Redditor called it a smart idea and was persuaded to get it themselves. While Costco loyalists don't mind giving it a try, it's apparent that skeptics are unlikely to fall for the new bakery item.