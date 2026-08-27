Costco Fans Aren't Impressed With This New, 'Overpriced' Bread: 'Isn't Actually Sourdough'

It's a day that ends in "Y," so of course there's a new Costco bakery item that is the talk of the town online. Instagram user costcobuys just posted a video on the platform brandishing a loaf of Kirkland Signature Cherry Berry Sourdough Bread with Pecans, the latest baked good making its way to warehouses across the country. It appears the appeal is supposed to be all the goodies loaded inside: pecans, dried cherries, blueberries, and cranberries. Those ingredients haven't been met with much scrutiny, but plenty of folks are unimpressed with the $9.99 price and the quality of the bread itself.

One appealing aspect of sourdough is that it's easy to digest, but some people aren't convinced Costco's bakery item is the real deal. In the subreddit r/Costco, one person declared, "Not even authentic sourdough on the ingredients list either." Another said, "Their sourdough isn't actually sourdough in my experience." A Redditor was particularly displeased with the bread, calling it "low grade dog food."

This isn't the first time the Costco community has slandered the chain's sourdough, as evidenced by the comment, "All of Costco's sourdough disappoints." But some customers think there is another problem with the bread. "We just tried one of these loaves, and I agree that it's overpriced ... ," one customer wrote. The high price was enough to dissuade some people who actually thought it was a good product from buying it again.