Why Sourdough Is Easier To Digest Than Other Types Of Bread

Other than the fact that sourdough bread is delicious, the continued post-pandemic obsession with this fermented bread may come down to its digestibility. Unlike bread products made with commercial yeast for leavening, sourdough is naturally leavened with a sourdough starter (which is easy to make from scratch). It's essentially just a fermented mixture of flour and water. The starter becomes a living culture after it retains and develops the wild yeast and lactic acid bacteria (LAB) naturally found in the air, the flour, and the jar it's stored in; these microbes are everywhere. And while they play a key role in the bread's flavor and capacity to rise, they're also responsible for sourdough's digestive benefits.

Once the starter is incorporated into the dough, a process known as bulk fermentation occurs and the wild yeast, LAB, and naturally occurring enzymes begin to do some of the work our digestive system would otherwise do: Namely, breaking down gluten proteins and carbohydrates into simple sugars. The sugars are then fermented into carbon dioxide, causing the dough to rise.

There's another digestion-aiding benefit that happens during the slow fermentation. Phytic acid (a compound naturally present in grains and other plant foods) can inhibit our ability to absorb the minerals found within these foods, often contributing to indigestion. During sourdough's slow ferment, however, phytic acid is broken down; allowing more of the flour's minerals, like iron, zinc, and magnesium, to be better absorbed.