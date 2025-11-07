What Makes Ancient Grains Different From Their Modern Counterparts

You may have heard at some point in the past — perhaps from a coworker, perhaps from a newly health-conscious uncle at your family reunion — about the virtues of ancient grains. If you've never heard the term before, it may sound lofty, even somewhat fantastical. It brings to mind something a foodie version of Indiana Jones might pursue in order to keep the power of a sensible breakfast out of the wrong hands. The truth is more quotidian, but no less interesting: ancient grains just refer to certain grains which are mostly the same now as they were a centuries ago.

The wheat used to make the bread you buy at the supermarket is not the same wheat that farmers grew even a hundred years ago. Although modern wheat does descend from ancient wheat, it has been selectively bred and, in some cases, genetically modified. The same is true of corn, which used to look much different, and rice too. Mind you, these changes aren't necessarily for any nefarious reason — in fact, selectively breeding hardier varieties of crops like wheat and rice has saved billions of lives — but they may impact their nutritional quality. Ancient grains are often much richer in nutrients like fiber and protein compared to their modern counterparts.