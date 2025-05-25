The Easiest Way To Cook Grains Perfectly Without Any Measuring

I'll admit, I'm not the best at cooking rice. Like many cooks, I find the supposedly-simple dish tricky to perfect. But there are two rules I learned early on: keep the lid on at all times and measure your water carefully. You'll hear similar advice for other grains, like barley. Neither rule is as unshakeable as I assumed. Lifting the lid to check on your rice to give it a quick flip can help the grains cook smoothly. Treating your grains like pasta (dumping them in a pot with plenty of water and letting them drain at the end) can help demystify the process for the rice-adverse. Just ask blogger Jem Mantiri.

Mantiri is the brains behind The Fruity Jem, where she creates recipes inspired by her Indonesian heritage and her passion for vegan food. "This method is great for beginners or if you're cooking a new grain type or if the cooking instructions are missing from the package," Mantiri told The Takeout. "There is no need to worry about exact ratios or burning the bottom of the pot. You can also control the texture of the cooked grains better this way."

The pasta method is especially useful for large batches. Most rice cookers only hold a few cups, and it's harder to gauge how much water you'll need when you're making a big pot. "It's great when you're cooking for a crowd since this might be easier than trying to accurately measure the amount of water required," Mantiri explained.