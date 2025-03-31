Why Vinegar Is A Must-Have Ingredient For Cooking Perfect Rice

Cooking the perfect pot of rice can be tricky, but one simple, yet unexpected, addition can make all the difference: vinegar. While it may sound unconventional, adding a splash of vinegar to your rice offers multiple benefits that can enhance the texture, flavor, and overall quality of your dish. But you don't have to take our word for it. Chef and restaurateur Abishek Sharma of Madam Ji Ki Shaadi in NYC is also a fan of the vinegar trick. "Adding vinegar to rice while cooking helps break down starches, which helps create better separates of grains and makes the rice fluffier," he told us.

While it's a little bit magic and a little bit food science, vinegar really does prevent rice grains from clumping together. Its acidity alters the starches in the rice, reducing the excess stickiness, and ensuring each grain remains separate and fluffy. This trick really comes in especially handy when cooking long-grain rice like basmati or jasmine.

However, you don't have to stop at just plain' ol white vinegar, either. "White vinegar is neutral in flavor, apple cider vinegar adds a bit of sweetness, and rice vinegar works well and adds a subtle flavor," chef Sharma said. If anyone is a rice expert, it's Sharma, as his Bleecker Street restaurant actually does a multi-course tasting menu nightly, the Shaadi Tasting Menu, which is inspired by the glam and exuberance of Indian weddings.