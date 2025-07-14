Breanne Kostyk makes fantastic bagels. Her New Orleans-based bagel shop, Flour Moon Bagels, has received national attention, as her bagels rival the best bagels New York has to offer — the highest compliment a bagel can receive. What's her secret? Every part of the process is important, but Kostyk says that cold fermentation is key to complex flavor. At Flour Moon Bagels, the dough goes through a cold fermentation process that lasts at least 18 hours. "Time should be looked at as an ingredient, not just a method," Kostyk told The Takeout. "I like the more natural flavors that develop in a cold bulk fermentation."

Fermentation happens when yeast feeds on sugars in the dough. The yeast releases carbon dioxide which forms pockets of air in the stretchy gluten structure. It's what makes bread rise. In a nice, warm environment (around 75 degrees Fahrenheit), dough made with commercial yeast will rise within an hour or so.

There's a problem with quick fermentation. Longer fermentation times mean stronger flavor, so quick fermentation leaves your bread tasting bland. You can't leave the dough out at room temperature indefinitely, though. Too much yeast activity can ruin the texture of bread. The dough could attract Bacillus pumilus, a nasty bacteria that can survive the oven's heat.

Bakers use a few tricks to slow the process down. That way, they can develop flavor without compromising on safety or texture. Some bakers use a smaller amount of yeast, others refrigerate the dough. The latter is known as cold bulk fermentation.