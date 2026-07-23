Costco's New Bakery Find Has The Sourdough Community Up In Arms
The Costco bakery is at it again with a new item for consumers to enjoy: Some perceptive shoppers have discovered the rollout of the Kirkland Signature olive and rosemary sourdough bread in recent weeks. The arrival of this new product has led to plenty of excitement among the many bread lovers out there but has also ruffled a few consumers' feathers due to its long ingredients list.
While the Costco product does follow a 24-hour fermentation process, commenters online have been quick to note that ingredients other than the main four – flour, water, salt, and sourdough starter — indicate that the bread isn't authentic in the same way homemade sourdough bread is. "Please stop pushing this as sourdough. It is not!" one Instagram user remarked under a post about the bread. "True sourdough has flour, water, and salt. Plus any inclusions. This has far too many to pass as 'sourdough.'"
Notably, this isn't even the first time this year that Costco has come under fire for using "filler ingredients" in its sourdough products. This past April, Costco produced sourdough bread bowls that garnered the same criticism as the newfound product. Nevertheless, the questionable authenticity of these bread products has turned off many potential buyers, many of whom would rather look elsewhere for real sourdough or are willing to put in the time and effort to make the bread themselves.
Not everyone is upset about Costco's olive and rosemary sourdough bread
Despite being disliked by sourdough purists, some consumers are already massive fans of the Kirkland Signature olive and rosemary sourdough bread. In fact, several shoppers who have actually tasted the bread have been quite taken by it, with a few complimenting its use of whole Kalamata and green olives within the bread as well as its strong taste and texture.
Some have even noted that it's great for sandwiches. "Loved it. Made a sliced turkey and cheese sandwich. It reminded me of an overpriced sandwich at an overpriced restaurant," wrote one Redditor. "I will have to try a grilled cheese sandwich." (Sourdough is known to be among the best breads for grilled cheese.)
Plus, seeing as the springtime saw a sweet blueberry sourdough arrive on Costco's shelves, those who are fans of richer, more savory-flavored bread loaves such as this one get to join in on the fun this time around. That is, if you're someone who doesn't sweat the ingredients included in your sourdough and are just looking for a flavorful loaf of bread. As of this writing, the Kirkland Signature olive and rosemary sourdough bread costs just $8.99 in stores, or it can be purchased through the Costco same-day delivery website for $10.20 if that better suits your needs.