Costco's New Bakery Find Has The Sourdough Community Up In Arms

The Costco bakery is at it again with a new item for consumers to enjoy: Some perceptive shoppers have discovered the rollout of the Kirkland Signature olive and rosemary sourdough bread in recent weeks. The arrival of this new product has led to plenty of excitement among the many bread lovers out there but has also ruffled a few consumers' feathers due to its long ingredients list.

While the Costco product does follow a 24-hour fermentation process, commenters online have been quick to note that ingredients other than the main four – flour, water, salt, and sourdough starter — indicate that the bread isn't authentic in the same way homemade sourdough bread is. "Please stop pushing this as sourdough. It is not!" one Instagram user remarked under a post about the bread. "True sourdough has flour, water, and salt. Plus any inclusions. This has far too many to pass as 'sourdough.'"

Notably, this isn't even the first time this year that Costco has come under fire for using "filler ingredients" in its sourdough products. This past April, Costco produced sourdough bread bowls that garnered the same criticism as the newfound product. Nevertheless, the questionable authenticity of these bread products has turned off many potential buyers, many of whom would rather look elsewhere for real sourdough or are willing to put in the time and effort to make the bread themselves.