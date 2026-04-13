Costco's Sourdough Bread Bowls Have The Baking Community Up In Arms

It's a day that ends in "Y," so of course, there's another video floating around social media showcasing a Costco find for folks to pine after. In this case, it's a four-pack of sourdough bread bowls weighing in at nearly two pounds for $7.99 — there's nothing particularly notable about that. However, some super sleuths feel like the ingredients on the package don't make sense. At least, not if shoppers are to believe that the Costco bakery drop is genuine sourdough.

Personally, I thought soup in a bread bowl was more of a winter thing, but that's not what has some folks in the video's comment section crying foul. Most of the people voicing their opinions about Costco's bread bowls are noting that the list of ingredients is too long for the product to be a true sourdough. "With all those ingredients, it's not sourdough bread!!" one person said. Another person was more specific about what they expect in a sourdough, saying, "That's not sourdough, sourdough is only supposed to have flour, water, and salt. Nothing else." The complaints may be an instance of how people can be right and wrong at the same time. Despite listing more than three ingredients on the package, Costco may still be selling the real deal.