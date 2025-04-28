The Flour You Need For The Quickest Sourdough Starter

Making sourdough is a process that can be incredibly rewarding and seems to be something that people turn to during tough times (like the pandemic). From keeping your starter alive to achieving the perfect crust — every small success counts, while the failures can often teach us something new. Learning from experience is important, but when a bread-making expert tells you which flour to use for your starter, it's probably wise to listen. Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of "Modernist Bread at Home," explained why rye flour is best for speeding up your sourdough-making process.

"Rye flours have many nutrients that favor the yeast development. A new starter made with rye flour will usually be ready to be mixed into doughs a few days before a white flour starter is." In fact, a rye flour starter can rise twice as fast as one made with wheat flour. The reason rye flour is so efficient is because its nutrients and microbes allow the starter to convert sugars more quickly, which is crucial for making your starter rise.