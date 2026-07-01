11 Costco Bakery Items Reddit Can't Stop Raving About

Costco is a giant of a chain in the grocery store business. A membership-based warehouse store, it limits its SKUs to around 4,000, rather than the 30,000 many supermarket chains carry. This allows Costco to provide quality products at low prices. One of most popular departments in the store is the bakery. Baked goods provide components of breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and, of course, desserts. When it comes to finding out what items consumers like, Reddit is an excellent source.

Redditors are not shy about voicing their opinions about anything and everything, and there is an entire subreddit devoted to Costco where people discuss and debate the good and bad among the warehouse's bakery items. Just as we brought you the best Costco meats to throw on the grill this summer, 11 tasty Costco foods for under $10, and the mini Costco find that has customers running to the bakery, we dug into Reddit and found 11 bakery items the community raves about. Included on our list are breads, muffins, croissants, cakes, and cookies; just about everything a bakery-obsessed Redditor could dream of. Let's dive in.