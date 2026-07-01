11 Costco Bakery Items Reddit Can't Stop Raving About
Costco is a giant of a chain in the grocery store business. A membership-based warehouse store, it limits its SKUs to around 4,000, rather than the 30,000 many supermarket chains carry. This allows Costco to provide quality products at low prices. One of most popular departments in the store is the bakery. Baked goods provide components of breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and, of course, desserts. When it comes to finding out what items consumers like, Reddit is an excellent source.
Redditors are not shy about voicing their opinions about anything and everything, and there is an entire subreddit devoted to Costco where people discuss and debate the good and bad among the warehouse's bakery items. Just as we brought you the best Costco meats to throw on the grill this summer, 11 tasty Costco foods for under $10, and the mini Costco find that has customers running to the bakery, we dug into Reddit and found 11 bakery items the community raves about. Included on our list are breads, muffins, croissants, cakes, and cookies; just about everything a bakery-obsessed Redditor could dream of. Let's dive in.
Tuxedo chocolate mousse cake
Chocolate cake and chocolate mousse are two decadent, delicious desserts with tons of fans. Put them together, and you have the first Costco baked good to make our esteemed list. This delight is a chocolate cake filled with both white and dark chocolate mousse, as well as chocolate ganache. But wait, there's more. The tasty interior also has brownie chunks and the top is decorated with curled white and dark chocolate shavings. It looks sophisticated and tastes heavenly. Let's see what Reddit thinks.
One happy camper created a Reddit thread, telling how they purchased one to celebrate Mom on Mother's Day. That's quite a testimony to this baked good. It's good enough for the woman who brought you into the world. Other Redditors agree, with one commenting, "My favorite thing that Costco sells. Please, never change tuxedo chocolate mousse cake." Another responder to the same Reddit thread, gave a glowing statement. "We just polished off a whole one this last week and I want to go get another one already. So, so good." Several commenters suggest that the word, "Mom" written on the cake, actually read, "Wow." High praise indeed.
Caramelized blueberry cheesecake croissants
When it comes to bakery items, it's hard to top a croissant. Light, flaky, buttery, and French. What more could one ask? Fortunately, for Costco members, the warehouse store stocks several varieties. Perhaps the best of all, at least according to Reddit is the caramelized blueberry cheese type. This popular pastry is made with a butter croissant dough, and stuffed with cheesecake filling, blueberries, and a butter streusel. The bottom is caramelized for a bit of extra sweetness and some crunch. It's a great item for a quick breakfast or a sweet snack and Redditors are absolutely wild for it.
This croissant was paid the highest of all compliments. In a thread in the r/Costco subreddit, titled, "What's the GOAT of baked goods?", one Redditor responded enthusiastically, "Blueberry cheesecake croissants, put them in the air fryer for a couple of minutes." Another Redditor started a thread asking what a Costco first-timer should try. The number one answer in the first response was, "If they have the Caramelized Blueberry Cheesecake Croissants, those are the best baked goods I've ever gotten there." A third Redditor took the advice of other Costco shoppers and picked up these delicious baked items. They took the place of a discontinued item the poster enjoyed. This one is a slam dunk. Reddit is crazy about these croissants.
Strawberry rhubarb pastries
There are combinations of flavors that just work. One of the all-time classics, is strawberry and rhubarb. It's a very popular pie combo, and Costco has some pretty tasty strawberry rhubarb pastries. Each one is a perfect little serving with a lattice top, like a mini pie. The top is sprinkled with sugar and each one of the nine in the pack is filled with sweet strawberries and tangy rhubarb. We should give you a heads up: The honeycomb pattern formed by the lattice can be triggering if you have trypophobia. Other than that, these pastries are near perfect.
A Redditor started a thread, titled, "Yes, the strawberry rhubarb pastry is delicious," and went on to comment, "I wasn't expecting it to be that good, but it's really good." Another Redditor added to the praise, mentioning how hard they are to resist, "I need another one too because I finished the whole box this morning. The family loves it so I hope they still are selling it even though I just bought it last weekend." Another Reddit thread proclaimed the pastries to be "fire" and received several responses that concurred with that sentiment. In a third Reddit thread, multiple commenters expressed their approval with one suggesting placing the pastries in a air fryer for five minutes for a crunchy top.
Lemon and blueberry loaf
Another classic flavor pairing is lemon and blueberry. That sweet and tangy combo is available during the spring in Costco's lemon blueberry loaf. Full disclosure: There are some shoppers who are split over this seasonal bakery treat. However, there are plenty of folks on Reddit who enjoy this moist and flavorful cake. It's got a crumb topping and plenty of blueberries packed inside surrounded by the slight tartness of lemon cake. A slice would make a nice quick breakfast in place of a muffin.
In the aforementioned Reddit thread on the GOAT of Costco baked goods, one commenter chose the lemon blueberry loaf, stating, "We get one every time we go when it's in season." Another shopper responded to the comment by explaining that they can't buy it because of their lack of self control when the pastry is in their home. When you can't stop eating something, that's a pretty good indication that it's delicious. Another Reddit thread concurred, saying that the lemon blueberry loaf is dangerous. Other Costco shoppers agreed, with one relating the tale of how they tried the loaf and ended up eating half of it in one sitting. Bad for your diet, but great for your tastebuds.
Almond Danish
A cup of coffee and a nice Danish is a great way to start the day. These popular pastries actually originated in Austria, and eventually made their way to Denmark, where they got their name. If you are a fan of this globe-trotting baked good, you're in luck. Costco makes them in several flavors. It's the almond variety that has Reddit buzzing. The outside of the pastry is the classic buttery and crispy dough you would expect from a good Danish. The almond filling is packed with flavor and a little sprinkling of powdered sugar adds a bit of sweetness.
As to Reddit, the almond Danish was also proposed as the GOAT of Costco baked goods. Numerous commenters agreed with one Redditor stating emphatically, "Omg that thing is crack." and another saying it is the only answer to the question of which is the GOAT. On another Reddit thread, a happy Costco shopper declared of the almond Danish, "I've eaten a four-pack to myself in three days and froze the other four. Yummy for fall I think! As usual, the pastry reheats pretty well!!" A long list of comments second how irresistible this bakery item is.
Mini chocolate hazelnut beignets
Beignets have a murky early history, but we do know they came from France to the great food city, New Orleans, and are now a very popular bakery treat. The deep-fried, donut-like pastries are available at Costco with several different fillings. Reddit seems to favor the chocolate hazelnut mini beignets. The dough is airy and the inside has a perfect smidge of chocolate hazelnut cream. A powdered sugar dusting on the outside completes the tasty beignet.
In a Reddit thread, a Costco shopper commented about the array of pastries in the bakery that day and singled out the chocolate hazelnut beignets. Another Redditor responded in the thread, on the difficulty of resisting these treats. "I just bought the mini Nutella filled beignets today ... I was strong in the store and only got the Nutella ones. It's been four hours, and I'm only down two. Hah! Delish, too." Another Reddit thread labeled them "amazing" and the creator went on to say, "My new favorite dessert from Costco. Don't ever get rid of these." Finally, we have a Redditor who started a thread warning people not to buy the beignets. The reason? They can ruin your dieting plans. The shopper purchased them for a get together and ate nearly the whole package themselves.
Cheesecake
Cheesecake takes a backseat to no dessert and New York is known for the best. This is because of the key ingredients that make it extra luxurious: Cream cheese, sour cream, and heavy cream. Now, making your own can be time-consuming, so if you're not up to the task, you will be happy to know that Costco has a cheesecake that is loved by Reddit. It lacks the heavy cream, but has the other two key ingredients, which combine for good flavor, and a creamy texture that is not overly dense. A classic graham cracker crust gives it some crunch for contrast.
A Redditor created a thread, raving about how good the cheesecake is despite being pricey. "Buy this cheesecake now. It is $26, but wow that's the best cheesecake variant I've had at Costco." A Redditor who is a Costco employee backed up this statement, adding, "As a Costco bakery employee i just wanna come in and say one thing. Buy this cheesecake. The price may look absurd but it can be frozen for longevity and it is so damn delicious. My store is starting these back up again tomorrow and i can't wait!" In an answer to a Reddit thread questioning whether it is worth buying the cheesecake for just two people, one happy customer replied, "I'll let you know when I finish the other half of the one I bought yesterday." That must be some tasty cheesecake.
Tiramisu cheesecake
As wonderful as plain cheesecake can be, added toppings and flavors can make it even better. Strawberry, cherry, raspberry, and chocolate are common, but bringing in the tastes of another very popular dessert can elevate cheesecake even further. Tiramisu is an incredible, coffee-flavored dessert from Italy, and our friends at Costco have a cheesecake inspired by this sweet indulgence. It has the same graham cracker crust as the plain, but with cocoa added, and is flavored with cold-brew coffee. A mascarpone whipped topping puts it over the top. It is not a permanent fixture at Costco, so eager fans of the treat keep a look out for its appearances.
The return of this beloved dessert inspired a Redditor to excitedly create a thread titled, "Somehow, tiramisu cheesecake is back!" A sure sign of how Reddit feels about this baked good came with this response, "I ate an entire tiramisu cheesecake by myself. Granted, it took like a week but y'know what? I might do it again." Another cheesecake lover went one better, claiming to have finished one off in just three days. Yet another Costco shopper was so excited, they took to Reddit to proclaim, "Don't walk, run! They are back, tiramisu cheesecake!"
Cranberry walnut bread
Not all baked goods are sweet, and the savory ones can be every bit as delicious as a dessert. Bread comes in many more varieties than just plain old white. Case in point is Costco's cranberry walnut bread. It's a round loaf with a triangle shape baked into the top. It has a rustic look, like a loaf you might get in a small village in Europe. It's nicely filled with dried cranberries and walnuts. The tangy fruits play nicely with the earthy nuts and their texture contrasts the soft bread for a great mouth feel. It can be used in many sandwiches, eaten with butter or jam, and probably makes pretty good toast. Reddit is impressed.
On a Reddit thread titled, "What are your thoughts on the cranberry walnut bread?", people happily chimed in on their favorite ways to consume it. "AMAZING toasted with a nice thick layer of cream cheese" and "Makes great grilled ham and cheese sandwiches," were two responses in response to the inquiry. Another Redditor in the thread called it their favorite bakery item and likes it toasted with butter. In another thread discussing the cranberry walnut bread, a Redditor said, "They are really good. I usually buy two, slice them and put them in the freezer bags in the freezer. Just take them out of freezer and toast them directly in the toaster oven."
Triple chocolate muffins
A muffin makes for a nice quick breakfast, a sweet treat midday, or a dessert after a meal. For chocolate lovers, there is only one flavor to choose, and they can never get enough of it. Why not double chocolate? Even better, triple. Costco has the answer with its triple chocolate muffins. These incredible muffins are baked with a cocoa-flavored batter with chocolate chips inside. To bring them up to the triple level, each muffin is also embedded with chocolate chunks. They are a chocolate junky's dream. Reddit has plenty of good things to say about this baked good.
You know an item is addictive when a Redditor uses the word, "dangerously" to describe how good they are. They followed up by relating the interaction at the register. "The Costco cashier told me he eats two of these a day and I laughed him off. He wasn't playing. These are addictive. I've been working out more to compensate. They're too good." A responder to the thread agreed with the comment, "Yeah they're delicious. I froze mine and they heat up well. Taking a break though. Dangerous." Another Redditor titled a thread, "Chocolate muffins are back!" and added, "I'm so happy." You have to love an item that brings that kind of joy.
Gourmet chocolate chunk cookies
Maybe muffins aren't your thing, but you still like chocolate. Better than chocolate chip cookies are Costco's chocolate chunk cookies. These delicious baked snacks have big pieces of chocolate throughout, and though the chocolate is not tripled up, it still has plenty of the sweet richness chocolate lovers crave.
In a Reddit thread, the creator linked a YouTube video of a young boy thoroughly enjoying one of these cookies, as evidenced by the chocolate smeared on his lips. One responder simply said, "Love these." Another called the cookies, "Messy but 100% worth it." In another thread where the creator had just discovered the cookies, a Redditor responded, "I always share one with hubby, or grandson. IF there is any leftover, a quick nuke takes it home again. They are AWESOME." Yet another Reddit thread on the cookies is titled, "Chocolate chips cookies are the best," and the creator goes on to comment, "I just love these cookies I can't just eat one." Several responders recommend heating them in the oven or microwave for a fresh-baked cookie experience.
Methodology
We don't just pull things out of mid air; there is a methodology we used to determine what bakery items shoppers love. As you have certainly guessed from the title of this piece, Reddit was the primary source of which Costco bakery items we chose. The r/Costco subreddit has a ton of threads and comments from Redditors, and they were enormously helpful. In addition to their thoughts on how good these products are, many posters suggest ways that they use to enhance and serve them.
Additionally, Costco's website provided details about ingredients, pricing, and other relevant information. Straight to the source, so to speak. Food bloggers also were a good source for some of these items. Our own writers here at The Takeout have written volumes about Costco, its products, and its bakery items. That too was a valuable source of information. In addition to our list here, you may want to check out Costco's new bakery cookies that are made for chocolate lovers. Just like at Costco, we give you more for your money. You're welcome.