The Old-School Dessert Bread Costco Fans Can't Stop Running To The Bakery To Grab

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Costco has a history of making great throwback baked goods. Among the Costco bakery items worth buying is a bread that you may remember from holidays at your grandparent's house. It's a classic loaf that immediately makes you think of the crisp-weather holidays and the classic 1970s children's book "Cranberry Thanksgiving" if you're in the right age bracket. Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round Bread is the grocery giant's take on that vintage dessert bread recipe found in old-school cookbooks. It's a crusty, yeasted loaf made with walnuts, dried cranberries, and whole grains, just like the festive loaves in the good ol' days.

Kirkland's Cranberry Walnut Bread has a few different flavors and textures. It's sweeter and denser than Wonder Bread, but it's still soft enough to work well for making a gourmet sandwich. The inside is filled with pieces of walnuts and plenty of tart cranberries, adding texture and pops of bright flavor. Outside, the loaf has a robust crust, and reviewers say it has an artisanal vibe and a notable rye flavor that pairs well with cooler weather — that's a great feature considering it's a seasonal item that only shows up at the Costco bakery in the fall and winter months.