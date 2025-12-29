14 Ways To Use Leftover Cranberry Sauce That Will Make You Want To Buy More

If you are only eating cranberry sauce with turkey at Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner, consider this your wake-up call. You are missing out on its tangy deliciousness the rest of the year. Whether it is canned or homemade, jellied or whole berry, cranberry sauce has the culinary chops to go way beyond a holiday sauce. Its taste, texture, and color make it a tantalizing add-in for next-level savory and sweet recipes.

The versatility of such an ingredient is nearly limitless. With their sharp, fruity tartness, cranberries naturally pair well with soft cheeses, chocolate, meats, and fruits, as well as cinnamon, cloves, black pepper, rosemary, and thyme. The sauce can be an inventive substitute for another ingredient or an untraditional addition to a dish.

We searched for creative and unusual ways to make the most of leftover cranberry sauce beyond simply spreading it on a turkey sandwich. We found recipes where no cranberry sauce has gone before, and innovative uses that might surprise you (and your taste buds). These recipes will make you want to stock up on the sauce to have it around all year long.