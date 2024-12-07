We Know Just The Right Canned Ingredient To Amp Up Boring BBQ Sauce
Few things in this world can amplify a dish quite like a tasty sauce. With its smooth consistency and strong (but not overpowering) flavor, BBQ sauce can turn a good meal into an absolutely tremendous feast.
However, even lifelong BBQ sauce fans might get a bit tired of the same old taste. Sure, it's tried and true and it goes with tons of dishes, but oversaturation can make anything feel boring. To spice things up, you could experiment with making condiments at home. This can let you try different recipes and test out surprising new swaps or add-ins to up the flavor factor. One way to modify your BBQ sauce and give it a sweeter, tangier profile is to include some cranberry sauce. This fruity addition puts a brand-new spin on your favorite condiment and requires very little extra effort if you're making sauce from scratch.
Cranberry sauce makes your homemade BBQ sauce even better
Before we get to the end result of adding cranberry jelly to your BBQ sauce, let's talk about the process. Long-time BBQ sauce-makers will know that whipping up this condiment is relatively simple — you just combine the ingredients (usually a mix of umami-heavy flavors like Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, ketchup, and apple cider vinegar, among others) and heat them in a saucepan. To make cranberry BBQ sauce, you do the exactly same thing but just add a ½ cup of cranberry jelly as well. (While the debate over fresh vs. canned cranberry sauce still rages, remember that a fresh cranberry sauce may have more punch in terms of flavor, but the fruit chunks will change the consistency of your BBQ glaze.)
As for why you should make this modification, the flavor speaks for itself. Similar to adding other fruit jellies to your BBQ sauce, cranberry jelly gives this condiment a uniquely sweet and sour taste. Plus, the sweetness of the BBQ cranberry combo does not compromise its versatility. While turkey sandwiches and sweet BBQ meatballs go particularly well with this recipe, the possibilities are endless when it comes to utilizing this unique dressing.