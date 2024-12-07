We Know Just The Right Canned Ingredient To Amp Up Boring BBQ Sauce

Few things in this world can amplify a dish quite like a tasty sauce. With its smooth consistency and strong (but not overpowering) flavor, BBQ sauce can turn a good meal into an absolutely tremendous feast.

However, even lifelong BBQ sauce fans might get a bit tired of the same old taste. Sure, it's tried and true and it goes with tons of dishes, but oversaturation can make anything feel boring. To spice things up, you could experiment with making condiments at home. This can let you try different recipes and test out surprising new swaps or add-ins to up the flavor factor. One way to modify your BBQ sauce and give it a sweeter, tangier profile is to include some cranberry sauce. This fruity addition puts a brand-new spin on your favorite condiment and requires very little extra effort if you're making sauce from scratch.