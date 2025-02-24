How To Bake Chicken Wings So They Don't Annoyingly Stick To The Pan

Baking chicken wings is supposed to be fairly straightforward and cut out a lot of the mess that comes with frying. But it turns out that they are a little challenging to pull off. Too much moisture yields a soggy texture, and not cooking at the optimal oven temperature for baked chicken can mean dried-out meat or scorched skin. Even if you manage to do everything right, you can still end up with half of your crispy skin sticking to the pan.

I know exactly how you can avoid this frustrating ordeal with a few simple tricks. You have to create a barrier between those precious wings and the pan itself ... think nonstick spray, parchment paper, or even a wire rack. These strategic moves allow the wings to slide right off after baking, leaving you with perfectly crisp skin every time.

Depending on your preference, there are benefits to whichever method you choose. The nonstick spray is a quick fix that works well for most pans, while parchment paper makes cleanup a breeze. But it is my humble opinion that the best solution is the wire rack because it allows heat to circulate evenly around the wings. By using the right tools and techniques, you can bake wings that are crispy, delicious, and hassle-free.