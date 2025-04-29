Turn Nearly-Empty Jam Jars Into Incredibly Flavorful Vinaigrettes
Jam is the perfect combination of fruity, sweet, and sometimes tart — making it a delicious breakfast spread, yogurt mix in, or filling for a royally good Victoria sponge cake. The best part is you can use just about any fruit, and making jam yourself is fairly straightforward. But what about that last little spoonful left when your jar is nearly empty? Simple: Turn it into a vinaigrette.
Adding some vinegar and oil to the leftover jam and giving it a good shake will give you the perfect vinaigrette for your salads, pasta, grilled veggies, and more. Vinaigrettes usually require a sweet element, and the leftover jam in the jar works perfectly to balance out the acidic notes without requiring any additional sweet ingredients.
Jam will add complexity and give your vinaigrette a unique twist, depending on the flavor used. Plus, the pectin in jam is a natural emulsifier, which will help bind the vinegar and oil together. And for those of us that hate waste, this is the perfect way to use up every last drop of jam while also creating a whole new delicious dish.
Experiment with different jam vinaigrette flavor combinations
There's plenty of room for creativity here, since you can switch up the type of oil, vinegar, or jam used. Firstly, it's good to note that a standard vinaigrette ratio is three parts oil to one part vinegar, but of course you can tweak this to taste depending on how rich or sharp you like it.
If you're working with leftover strawberry jam, olive oil and balsamic vinegar (especially if it's the real deal) are a great combo. The peppery notes from olive oil will cut through the strawberries' sweetness, while balsamic vinegar will add a layer of richness. A mellower jam like apricot would pair perfectly with something neutral like avocado oil and a lighter vinegar like Champagne or white wine, allowing the apricot flavors to shine.
For orange jam or jams with citrussy flavors, keep the brightness at the forefront by using a milder vinegar like rice vinegar and a neutral oil like grapeseed or avocado. Whichever combination you choose, feel free to also add a spoonful of mustard for extra tang and emulsification, and a pinch of salt and pepper for seasoning. You can also add in some dried or fresh herbs, like thyme or basil. And if you have several nearly-empty jam jars, try combining the flavors to make a uniquely delicious vinaigrette.