Turn Nearly-Empty Jam Jars Into Incredibly Flavorful Vinaigrettes

Jam is the perfect combination of fruity, sweet, and sometimes tart — making it a delicious breakfast spread, yogurt mix in, or filling for a royally good Victoria sponge cake. The best part is you can use just about any fruit, and making jam yourself is fairly straightforward. But what about that last little spoonful left when your jar is nearly empty? Simple: Turn it into a vinaigrette.

Adding some vinegar and oil to the leftover jam and giving it a good shake will give you the perfect vinaigrette for your salads, pasta, grilled veggies, and more. Vinaigrettes usually require a sweet element, and the leftover jam in the jar works perfectly to balance out the acidic notes without requiring any additional sweet ingredients.

Jam will add complexity and give your vinaigrette a unique twist, depending on the flavor used. Plus, the pectin in jam is a natural emulsifier, which will help bind the vinegar and oil together. And for those of us that hate waste, this is the perfect way to use up every last drop of jam while also creating a whole new delicious dish.