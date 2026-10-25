14 Steakhouse Chains That Use High-Quality Meats

Even the best steakhouse chains carry a whiff of corporatism. But, if you get past the lack of "Mom and Pop" in the kitchen, you can still find a mouthwateringly juicy cut. We found steakhouse brands that buck the mediocre-chain stigma and deliver nothing but high-quality meat.

Everything from the cattle's diet to the aging process shapes the final steak, and a worthy steakhouse pays attention to every detail. Some source USDA Prime beef from respected, family owned ranches, while others specialize in premium, marbled Wagyu or hand-cut steaks aged to perfection. These approaches lead to absurdly sumptuous meat, and you don't have to splurge on a white-tablecloth dinner.

Take your pick: This list includes fine-dining dreamworlds with multiple styles of Wagyu and homestyle joints that include two sides with every steak. You can dine on classics, like a petite filet or a massive bone-in ribeye, wherever you go. These 14 steakhouse chains take their meat seriously, regardless of the price tag.