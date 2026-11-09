12 Aldi Shopping Lies You Shouldn't Believe

Aldi is the fastest-growing grocery store chain in America, adding nearly 200 stores in 2025, and on course to add another 180 in 2026. This popular chain's stratospheric rise, from humble beginnings as a small family grocery store in Essen, Germany, in 1913 to expansion to Iowa City in 1976, and exponential growth ever since, is nothing short of miraculous. This growth is partly thanks to its private-label offerings. More than 90% of the shelves are stocked with private-label brands that many think taste as good as (if not better than) the duped products.

It's not just the private label offerings that make Aldi such a success. According to one shopper on Reddit, "For us, Aldi is much cheaper overall. They usually have most things in stock, and their stuff tastes good...with only one or two exceptions that we've found. I can park close, unlike Walmart. We don't have to walk all over a superstore as we do at Walmart. Overall better experience with Aldi," and shoppers across the country clearly agree with this sentiment.

Aldi remains a mysterious place for people who have never stepped through the automatic doors, especially those without a quarter for the shopping cart. But, remember, not everything you hear about Aldi is true. There's a sweet spot somewhere between the hater in your friend group and the Aldi obsessive, and we're here to break it down so the only mystery left is what you might find in the middle aisle on your next visit.