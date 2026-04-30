6 German Week Aldi Finds You Can Go Out And Buy Right Now
It's German Week at Aldi, so you know what that means: It's time to throw on your Kraftwerk playlist, wear your most sensible outfit, and proceed in an efficient and orderly fashion to your nearest location to grab some great deals. As you probably know, the beloved supermarket chain originated in Germany. After a falling-out over cigarette sales resulted in the company splitting in two in 1960, Aldi persisted and eventually made its way over to the States, as welcome a representative of Germany as Mercedes-Benz and Sandra Hüller.
If you've ever shopped at Trader Joe's, you know how quickly special seasonal products like Danish kringles can sell out, so be sure to get to Aldi as soon as you can lest you be left bereft and strudel-less in the lurch. With that said, Aldi usually does three German Weeks a year, so if you can't make it this week you can always try again some other time. This German Week started on April 29 and will last until May 8.
Pork schnitzel
"Schnitzel" is just a delightful word in general, isn't it? You want to sink your teeth into saying it as much as you want to sink your teeth into an actual schnitzel, which is pretty darn tasty. It's essentially just breaded pork or chicken cutlets, but when it's made right it's crispy, salty, and delicious. We're singling out the Pork Schnitzel, but the chicken version is well worth your money, too. Both give you six schnitzels for just $10, so you'll be getting a real bargain.
Cheese spätzle
If you've never had spätzle, it's basically just pasta that's usually served in some kind of cheese sauce. (If you eat it in Germany, you'll likely find it topped with onions.) For its cheese spätzle, Aldi uses a combination of mozzarella and raclette; perfect for a creamy, tangy side dish. Serve it with your schnitzel or just about any other kind of meat dish you'd care to make.
Harvest potato soup
Maybe you think potato soup sounds a little plain and unadventurous, and maybe you'd be right. But there's something to be said for a creamy, mild old reliable, and this canned potato soup routinely gets strong reviews from the Aldi faithful. If you need a little more excitement, just add Cajun seasoning like Ree Drummond does. Or, like, take up bungee jumping.
Frozen apple strudel
You probably know what a strudel is at this point — you've been to McDonald's, haven't you? Still, Aldi's take on an apple strudel is appropriately tender and flaky, having survived the freezing process quite nicely. Fair warning, though; Aldi saw fit to include raisins in its strudel filling, so if you're averse to them, bear that in mind.
Doppelino
What on earth are doppelino? Don't worry, it's not some ancient Teutonic dessert you've been woefully unaware of for years — they're just Aldi's take on sandwich cookies, like Oreos or Vienna Fingers. Whatever the case, they're sweet, crumbly, and satisfying. We're especially partial to the speculoos variation, which are flavored with cinnamon and other warming spices, but they also come in hazelnut, chocolate, and lemon flavors.
Cafe Kränze shortbread cookies
If you'd prefer a simpler, less fanciful cookie experience than those ostentatious doppelinos and their frosting filling ... well, congratulations on getting into the German spirit of things. These crumbly shortbread cookies are shaped into frilly rings and studded with sugar crystals. They'll be a welcome addition to your morning coffee or tea.