6 German Week Aldi Finds You Can Go Out And Buy Right Now

It's German Week at Aldi, so you know what that means: It's time to throw on your Kraftwerk playlist, wear your most sensible outfit, and proceed in an efficient and orderly fashion to your nearest location to grab some great deals. As you probably know, the beloved supermarket chain originated in Germany. After a falling-out over cigarette sales resulted in the company splitting in two in 1960, Aldi persisted and eventually made its way over to the States, as welcome a representative of Germany as Mercedes-Benz and Sandra Hüller.

If you've ever shopped at Trader Joe's, you know how quickly special seasonal products like Danish kringles can sell out, so be sure to get to Aldi as soon as you can lest you be left bereft and strudel-less in the lurch. With that said, Aldi usually does three German Weeks a year, so if you can't make it this week you can always try again some other time. This German Week started on April 29 and will last until May 8.