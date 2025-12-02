How A Disagreement About Cigarettes Split Aldi In Half

The Aldi story usually goes like this; the brand was founded in Germany in 1961, as the country's first discount grocer. It was a success in Germany, and, in 1976, the first U.S. Aldi opened in Iowa City, Iowa. The model of affordable, white-labelled staples; small, navigable stores; and quick shelf stacking utilizing the boxes Aldi products are shipped in, worked just as well across the pond as it had in Europe. Soon, Aldi expanded across the Midwest, and beyond. Today, Aldi is America's fastest growing grocery store, after doubling its market share over the last six years.

But this account glosses over the family drama at heart of the Aldi story. In reality, the company that became the Aldi we know and love was formed back in 1946, when Anna Albrecht gifted her two sons, Theo and Karl Albrecht, the family's small grocery store in Essen, Germany. The young men, who had just returned from fighting in World War II, committed themselves to an innovative, no-frills business model designed to suit the country's post-war economy; going on to run over 100 stores under the Albrecht-Diskont label by 1955.

Five years later, the Albrecht brothers' business had expanded to 300 discount grocery stores, and they got to work changing the store's name to the unique and brandable "Aldi." But trouble was brewing. Karl and Theo began to argue over selling cigarettes and other tobacco products in-store — but neither was worried about the health of their customers. Rather, Karl believed that cigarettes would attract shoplifters and damage the bottom line for the business, while Theo thought they would sell well. The logical solution was clear, at least to Karl and Theo; the brothers split their business in two, geographically.