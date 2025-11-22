The Meaning Behind Aldi's Unique Name

Both Aldi and Trader Joe's have loyal grocery shoppers, but Aldi has picked up an especially good reputation among its devotees for being a cheap supermarket, and it extends beyond the various Aldi dupes. This shouldn't be too surprising, as its low price is embedded in its name, though it may have been in hiding since the 1960s. The name Aldi is a shortened version of the words "Albrecht Discount," or more accurately, "Albrecht Diskont," since the store was founded in Germany.

Aldi was originally a family business, and "Albrecht" refers to the Albrecht family. Anna Albrecht first opened a humble grocery store in 1913 in Essen, Germany, shortly before World War I, and her two sons, Karl and Theo Albrecht, took over the business in 1948 after the conclusion of World War II. The second word in the name, "Diskont," comes from a long history of the Albrecht brothers' penchant for frugality and low costs while running the family business (more on that later). As they opened more stores, the brothers eventually split up the business and ran their own stores separately after an argument over whether Aldi should sell cigarettes. Theo wanted to sell cigarettes and began managing Aldi stores in northern Germany, while Karl — who thought cigarettes would bring in shoplifters — took over the southern stores. These became Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd, or Aldi North and Aldi South.