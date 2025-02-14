Why Aldi's Aisles Are Filled With Shipping Boxes

Regular Aldi shoppers don't bat an eye at the unconventional ways the Europe-based grocery chain functions. They know to bring a quarter in order to retrieve a shopping cart (don't worry, they get it back when they leave); they know to bring their own bags and they understand that no one is going to put their groceries in those bags except themselves. And when they reach for the items on their shopping lists, they think nothing of the fact that those items are sitting in the very shipping boxes they arrived in.

Of course, the fronts and tops of those boxes have been removed so shoppers can see what's inside. In other stores, those items would be neatly placed on the shelves; at Aldi, they're not. This is just one of the many ways Aldi cuts costs in order to save its customers money. The company doesn't hire a team of associates specifically to stock the shelves. Instead, each store runs on a skeleton crew whose members do everything: stock, cashier, and clean up. For the team to keep stocking speedy, they simply remove a portion of the product boxes and place them on the shelves.