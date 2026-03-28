For The Tastiest Potato Soup, Season It Like Ree Drummond
Potato soup is among the most underrated dishes, and its notable versatility plays a major role in that identity. One easy way to take advantage of that flexibility is to use frozen hash browns to make potato soup – and one of the best ways to give it a boost is to add your favorite seasonings to the mix. For Ree Drummond, the perfect addition to elevate potato soup is Cajun seasoning.
Drummond explained her go-to methodology for making potato soup on her website, The Pioneer Woman, where she was very clear about how she feels about under-seasoned potato soup. "A great potato soup is full of flavor or I'll die a thousand deaths," she emphasized. Seeing as Drummond has a soft spot for Cajun recipes, it makes all the sense in the world that she appreciates what the seasoning can offer the soup — a burst of spicy, savory goodness and more overall depth.
While Drummond specifically recommends adding the Cajun seasoning to the soup in the later stages of making it — right before the finishing touches of parsley and shredded cheese — many soups benefit from adding seasonings earlier, so try experimenting with the timing to see when the seasoning can contribute the most flavor. With this in mind, how much Cajun seasoning you use can also make a massive difference in the recipe. Starting with a tablespoon or two of Cajun seasoning (then increasing depending on your preferred spice level from there) is the best recipe for success when making Cajun potato soup.
The best complementary ingredients for Cajun potato soup
Adding Cajun seasoning to your potatoes, carrots, celery, broth, and cream isn't the sole solution to delicious potato soup; it's important to add other key ingredients to the mix to improve the dish's flavor profile. While adding ingredients like the aforementioned cheese and parsley upon the soup's completion is a good start, Ree Drummond also recommends using key ingredients, like bacon and onions, as they can prop up the flavor even more.
However, you can also either add or replace a few ingredients to complement the Cajun-influenced version of this recipe. For example, swap bacon for some smoked andouille — which is an iconic international sausage that originated in France. Adding bell peppers, especially green ones, enhances the powerful Cajun flavors and adds complexity. In fact, green bell peppers are considered one of the cornerstone ingredients of Cajun cuisine, making them a great choice for this potato soup.
Nevertheless, regardless of what you add to the potato soup, choosing the right spud to get the most out of your Cajun flavoring is important. Generally speaking, Yukon Golds or russets work best, as they can absorb the flavors in the soup incredibly well while also staying tender once cooked.