For The Tastiest Potato Soup, Season It Like Ree Drummond

Potato soup is among the most underrated dishes, and its notable versatility plays a major role in that identity. One easy way to take advantage of that flexibility is to use frozen hash browns to make potato soup – and one of the best ways to give it a boost is to add your favorite seasonings to the mix. For Ree Drummond, the perfect addition to elevate potato soup is Cajun seasoning.

Drummond explained her go-to methodology for making potato soup on her website, The Pioneer Woman, where she was very clear about how she feels about under-seasoned potato soup. "A great potato soup is full of flavor or I'll die a thousand deaths," she emphasized. Seeing as Drummond has a soft spot for Cajun recipes, it makes all the sense in the world that she appreciates what the seasoning can offer the soup — a burst of spicy, savory goodness and more overall depth.

While Drummond specifically recommends adding the Cajun seasoning to the soup in the later stages of making it — right before the finishing touches of parsley and shredded cheese — many soups benefit from adding seasonings earlier, so try experimenting with the timing to see when the seasoning can contribute the most flavor. With this in mind, how much Cajun seasoning you use can also make a massive difference in the recipe. Starting with a tablespoon or two of Cajun seasoning (then increasing depending on your preferred spice level from there) is the best recipe for success when making Cajun potato soup.