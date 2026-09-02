Review: Panera's 2026 Fall Menu Is A Mix Of Cozy, Comforting, And Questionable

There are two undeniable truths about fall. The first is that stores already have full-on Halloween vignettes in their windows. The second is that every restaurant, bakery, and coffee shop loves to debut new menu items to accompany the autumn energy. Panera fits into all three categories and it's impressive. Between Panera's divine bakery section, full food menu, and specialty coffees and other beverages, fall is in full effect. What the summer months gives us in light and fresh flavors, fall delivers richer, more comforting options and that's certainly the case with Panera's seasonal items.

The sheer breadth of Panera's fall food is excellent and it's not all pumpkin spice. Is Panera considered fast food, it casual dining, or another category? Nobody knows, but I can tell you that the 2026 fall menu includes creamy aromatic soups that throw notes of squash, potatoes, and even lasagna into the air. Baked goods all put cinnamon and other essential autumn stars in the spotlight. Sandwiches and salads look and feel more substantial and hefty. Eight Panera items that check all of the fall boxes are now available in stores and I tried them all to give you the inside scoop.