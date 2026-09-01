Don't Toss That Leftover Bagel: 11 Genius Ways To Use Them Instead

In this day and age, there's no doubt that bagel lovers are thriving. With bake shops coming out with more and more adventurous flavor options, it almost seems like a crime to constantly grab a plain one. From blueberry to pumpkin spice, to a more traditional flavor like cinnamon raisin or everything bagel, if you can think of a flavor, it's probably already been created and is out there just waiting for you to grab it up. If you've watched previous seasons of "The Great British Baking Show," you may have even noticed that rainbow bagels have been growing in popularity in recent years.

There is only one true flaw with this versatile breakfast item, and that is that you may not be able to go through the entire bag of them before they reach their expiry date. Whole bagels have a typical shelf life of up to five days if they are thrown into a room-temperature cabinet, with two to three days being the typical sweet spot. Sure, there are ways to help your bagels last longer before they develops unwelcome fuzzy friends. Storing them in a paper bag, for example, can help extend the lifespan, or you can even toss them into the freezer. But to save you from having to ponder this dilemma, we have found some great ways to use up your leftover bagels before they turn into mold-ridden shambles.