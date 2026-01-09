12 Pizza Crust Alternatives That Aren't Dough

It's undeniable that pizza is a crowd pleaser. But after having it at so many birthday parties, school events, and fundraisers, it can get slightly repetitive. And let's be real, pizza also isn't known for its health benefits and nutrients. While toppings, sauce, and cheese are all important components of a pizza, switching up the crust could be the game-changer you're looking for.

Whether you want to enjoy pizza in a more nutritious manner or you simply want to change things up from the basic pizza you can find everywhere, a simple dough substitution can help you out. If you're making homemade pizza, working with dough can be a drag. So using a crust alternative has more perks than just improved flavor and nutrients. It also makes it easier to make pizza, so pizza nights can happen more often! Whatever your reasoning is for wanting to find a substitute for traditional pizza dough, we've got you covered. We've compiled a list of 12 dough alternatives that offer a range of benefits so you can find the perfect way to elevate your pizza.