How To Find The Good Eggplants At The Grocery Store

Eggplants aren't exactly America's favorite fruit (yes, they're technically fruits), so if they're not in your regular dinner rotation, it can be hard to find the best eggplants at the store. And some advice is counterintuitive: Unlike many fruits and veggies, large, mature eggplants taste bitter, not sweet. Other tips are more standard. For example, you can follow the "heavy-for-its-size" rule for the most flavorful fruit.

For many varieties, you'll want to look for a vibrant, even color — though some cultivars have a naturally mottled look. The skin should always be taught and shiny, free of wrinkles, bruises, or scars. Don't forget to check the stem, too. Brown, mushy stems are a bad sign, even if the rest of the eggplant passes the test.

Once you've found an eggplant, pick it up and give it a few gentile pokes. Eggplants should feel firm, but not hard. If it feels like poking a watermelon rind, skip it: It's underripe. But eggplants shouldn't feel too soft, either. By the time the skin feels slightly squishy, like a ripe tomato or peach, it's too far gone.

It's helpful to know your varieties, too. Any eggplant will taste bitter if it's left on the vine too long, but some varieties have a milder taste than others. Eggplants aren't one-size-fits-all when it comes to cooking methods, either. Some smaller varieties can be delicate, so they might turn to mush in curries or stews. Grill or roast them instead. And always remember to store your eggplants properly and eat them quickly: Eggplants don't last.