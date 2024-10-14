How To Store Eggplant To Avoid A Soft And Mushy Fruit

The eggplant has a few strikes against it — not only is it one of America's least-favorite vegetables, but it's also saddled with a confusing name. While it's technically a plant, it's nothing like an egg, nor is it particularly egg-shaped. In the U.K., where it's known as aubergine, it's also unpopular, so the name isn't the root of its poor reputation. Instead, many eggplant haters object to its texture, which has a lot to do with how it's cooked, but is also affected by storage. Eggplant isn't one of the longer-lasting vegetables, so it can soften and grow mushy pretty quickly. Its best temperature range for storage is 50 to 55 Fahrenheit, so you could try keeping it in the basement, but at room temperature, it'll only last about two days.

If it'll take you longer than that to eat your eggplant, wrap it in paper towels and stick it in the refrigerator crisper drawer for up to a week. Keep it away from bananas or apples, though, as these fruits give off gases that will hasten its decline. Don't plan on chopping your eggplant until you're ready to use it, either, since sliced vegetables spoil faster. If you do have leftover sliced eggplant, store it in an airtight container in the fridge and use it within four days. It may darken in color, but lemon juice helps to prevent this. Freezing sliced eggplant is also an option, although this will make it more watery so it might be best to cook the eggplant first.