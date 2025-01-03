To Peel Or Not To Peel? That Is The Question For Eggplant Parmesan

When it comes to making eggplant parmesan, there's one common debate: to peel or not to peel? For some, peeling is crucial for a silky, delicate texture, while others prefer the additional bite that the skin provides. If you've ever wondered whether leaving the skin on your eggplant will make or break this dish, you're not alone. The thing is that there's no absolute answer here; it depends on the eggplant and ultimately, the preference of the cook and the consumer, the only wrong way to make eggplant parm is mushy, everyone seems to be in agreement there.

So, knowing when and why to peel can help you get the best out of this awesome veggie that's actually a fruit, ensuring each bite of eggplant parmesan is both flavorful and tender. Let's break down the reasons people make each choice to help you decide when peeling might be worth the extra step and when it's better left behind.