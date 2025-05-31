The Simple Hack To Split English Muffins Easier

English muffins are a practically perfect food in nearly every way. Whether you enjoy them topped with a swipe of butter and jam for a quick breakfast or oozing with melted peanut butter for a satisfying late-night snack, these holey griddled breads are hard to beat and even harder to mess up. Except, that is, for one small but critical step that can all too easily ruin an English muffin experience (or at least make it less perfect): splitting the muffin in half.

Most store-bought English muffins come partially split to preserve freshness and texture while still allowing for easy splitting. However, easy splitting is relative — let's be honest, we've all accidentally massacred an innocent English muffin at least once while attempting to pry it open.

There is fortunately a better way to open English muffins: the squeeze method. All you have to do is gently squeeze the rim of an English muffin while rotating it in a circular motion until it pops cleanly and evenly in half. The results are a bit shocking if you're someone that has routinely struggled with this task. You may have even been tempted to purchase an English muffin splitter to solve this problem, but with the squeeze method, you can avoid buying yet another space-wasting kitchen utensil.