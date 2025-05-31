The Simple Hack To Split English Muffins Easier
English muffins are a practically perfect food in nearly every way. Whether you enjoy them topped with a swipe of butter and jam for a quick breakfast or oozing with melted peanut butter for a satisfying late-night snack, these holey griddled breads are hard to beat and even harder to mess up. Except, that is, for one small but critical step that can all too easily ruin an English muffin experience (or at least make it less perfect): splitting the muffin in half.
Most store-bought English muffins come partially split to preserve freshness and texture while still allowing for easy splitting. However, easy splitting is relative — let's be honest, we've all accidentally massacred an innocent English muffin at least once while attempting to pry it open.
There is fortunately a better way to open English muffins: the squeeze method. All you have to do is gently squeeze the rim of an English muffin while rotating it in a circular motion until it pops cleanly and evenly in half. The results are a bit shocking if you're someone that has routinely struggled with this task. You may have even been tempted to purchase an English muffin splitter to solve this problem, but with the squeeze method, you can avoid buying yet another space-wasting kitchen utensil.
Why this English muffin splitting hack is so great
The squeeze method for splitting an English muffin is one of those beautifully simple but also totally genius culinary hacks. Like making a mess-free PB&J by adding an extra layer of peanut butter, you never would have thought of the hack on your own but are shocked it took so long to figure out.
Like many such hacks, it went mainstream thanks to a viral TikTok video by @r_eginageorge and has since spread across social media like melted butter on a toasted English muffin. While you can't believe everything you see on TikTok, this hack is pretty legit. Pushing inward on the partially sliced muffin puts even pressure on the weakest parts — the pre-perforated edge and the porous interior — to cleanly and efficiently split it in half. It feels magical, but it's also surprisingly logical. And as many TikTok commenters have confirmed, we're all slightly infuriated we didn't learn it sooner.
Please please tell me I'm not the only one who didn't know about this!! 😂😂😂 #lifehack #fyp #SmellLikeIrishSprin @Alicia Reynolds
The simplicity and effectiveness of the squeeze method make it far superior to the alternatives: knife, fingers, and fork. Knife-slicing results in fewer crusty, butter-absorbing holes — the best part of any English muffin — so it's a no-go. Finger-prying is great for maximum craggy texture but requires a certain level of finesse and easily results in torn and uneven muffins. Fork-prying is more reliable, but it's still not foolproof and dirties an extra utensil. When it comes to ease, efficiency, and pure satisfaction, the squeeze method for splitting English muffins is a clear winner.